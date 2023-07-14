scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US FTC begins probe into OpenAI on ChatGPT data collection

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 14 (IANS) In a first major government investigation into Sam Altman-run OpenAI, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is probing the ChatGPT developer over user data collection and the publication of false information.

The FTC has sent a 20-page letter to OpenAI, probing whether it has “run afoul of consumer protection laws by putting personal reputations and data at risk,” reports The Washington Post.

The FTC wants to get detailed information on how OpenAI vets information used in training for its models and how it prevents false claims from being shown to ChatGPT users.

The FTC called on OpenAI to provide detailed descriptions of all complaints it had received of its products making “false, misleading, disparaging or harmful” statements about people.

“The FTC is investigating whether the company engaged in unfair or deceptive practices that resulted in ‘reputational harm’ to consumers,” according to the document.

Analysts have called OpenAI’s ChatGPT the fastest-growing consumer app in history.

“Its early success set off an arms race among Silicon Valley companies to roll out competing chatbots,” the report noted.

Earlier this week, comedian and author Sarah Silverman, along with authors Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey, sued OpenAI and Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta over dual claims of copyright infringement.

The lawsuits alleged that OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Meta’s LLaMA (a set of large language models) were trained on illegally-acquired datasets containing their works.

The lawsuit alleged that chatbot never bothered to “reproduce any of the copyright management information Plaintiffs included with their published works”.

Meta or OpenAI did not comment on the lawsuits.

–IANS

na/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Twitter launches ads revenue sharing programme for creators
Next article
CLOSE-IN: West Indies cricket – How the cookie crumbles (IANS column)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CLOSE-IN: West Indies cricket – How the cookie crumbles (IANS column)

Technology

Twitter launches ads revenue sharing programme for creators

Technology

Good number of women behind Chandrayaan-3, though not at the helm

Health & Lifestyle

US CDC to launch new program in fall to offer free Covid-19 vaccines to uninsured adults

Sports

1st Test, Day 2: Jaiswal scores maiden hundred as India lead West Indies by 95 runs at Tea

Sports

Bengaluru FC appoint Renedy Singh as assistant coach on three-year contract

Sports

Wimbledon: Jabeur beats Sabalenka to set up final against Vondrousova

Sports

UTT: Sharath Kamal kicks off season 4 with bang as Chennai Lions beat Puneri Paltan

Sports

IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 17th Indian player to score century on Test debut

Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: Jyothi Yarraji, Abdulla Aboobacker, Ajay Kumar clinch gold

Sports

BAN vs IND, 3rd T20I: Was possible to reach 120-125 if batters had batted sensibly, says coach Apurva Desaii

Sports

Tvesa takes lead as she looks to end title drought on Women's Pro Golf Tour

Sports

Badminton Asia Junior C'ship: India's Tara Shah, Rakshitha advance to round of 16

Sports

1st Test, Day 2: Jaiswal, Rohit slam fifties; take India to 146/0 at lunch against West Indies

Sports

Players to not lose 100 % of match fee to slow over rates in Tests under new regulations

Sports

Bangladesh announce squad for India ODIs; Sharmin earns recall, Jahanara misses out

News

'The Jengaburu Curse' shows repercussions of relentless  pursuit of radioactive element

Technology

Apple Vision Pro to use custom-designed DRAM Chip

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US