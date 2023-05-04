scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US FTC moves to totally ban Meta from monetising kids' data

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 4 (IANS) The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has proposed a blanket ban on Meta (formerly Facebook) from monetising data belonging to anyone under age 18, saying that the social network violated its 2020 privacy order.

As part of the proposed changes, Meta, which changed its name from Facebook in October 2021, would be prohibited from profiting from data it collects, including through its virtual reality products, from users under the age of 18.

It would also be subject to other expanded limitations, including in its use of facial recognition technology, and required to provide additional protections for users.

“Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises. The company’s recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection late on Wednesday.

This is the third time the FTC has taken action against Facebook for allegedly failing to protect users’ privacy.

The Commission first filed a complaint against Facebook in 2011, and secured an order in 2012 barring the company from misrepresenting its privacy practices.

According to a subsequent complaint filed by the Commission, Facebook violated the first FTC order within months of it being finalised — engaging in misrepresentations that helped fuel the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In 2019, Facebook agreed to a second order, which took effect in 2020, resolving claims that it violated the FTC’s first order.

“Today’s action alleges that Facebook has violated the 2020 order, as well as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act Rule (COPPA Rule),” said the FTC.

The 2020 privacy order required Facebook to pay a $5 billion civil penalty.

In addition, the FTC has asked the company to respond to allegations that, from late 2017 until mid-2019, Facebook misrepresented that parents could control whom their children communicated with through its Messenger Kids product.

Despite the company’s promises that children using Messenger Kids would only be able to communicate with contacts approved by their parents, children in certain circumstances were able to communicate with unapproved contacts in group text chats and group video calls.

Under the COPPA Rule, operators of websites or online services that are directed to children under 13 must notify parents and obtain their verifiable parental consent before collecting personal information from children.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
2023 Diamond League: Reigning champion Neeraj Chopra returns to action in Doha
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2023 Diamond League: Reigning champion Neeraj Chopra returns to action in Doha

Technology

Rolling out 5G FWA across India with Reliance Jio: Qualcomm CEO

Sports

Football: Frankfurt shock Stuttgart to advance into German Cup final

News

Ed Sheeran copyright trial moves into deliberations stage

Sports

Serie A: Lazio keep slim Scudetto hopes alive with 2-0 win over Sassuolo

News

Priyanka Chopra reveals that a botched nose surgery drove her into a deep depression

Technology

IT major Cognizant to lay off 3,500 employees, reduce office spaces

News

Paul Dano, Brie Larson, Maryam Touzani join Ruben Ostlund for Cannes jury

Sports

2021 US Open champion Raducanu to miss French Open and Wimbledon

Sports

DCW chief at Jantar Mantar again to meet wrestlers

Sports

3rd ODI: New Zealand blunder their way to series defeat after Imam, Babar fifties lift Pakistan

Technology

Video game company Unity Software to lay off 600 employees

Technology

Now Google places Blue verified check marks on email senders

Technology

BluSmart Mobility raises $42 mn to boost its EV operations in India

Sports

La Liga: Atletico Madrid move second in standings; Getafe win but remain in relegation zone

Sports

Premier League: Man City go back to top as Haaland breaks league's goals record

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders name Johnson Charles as replacement for Litton Das

Health & Lifestyle

UP-Cankids sign MoU for child cancer care

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US