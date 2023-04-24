scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US jury verdict in patent lawsuit adds to business woes facing Samsung

By Agency News Desk

Seoul, April 24 (IANS) Samsung Electronics said on Monday it will make its case heard in a patent suit in the US, after a jury concluded last week the South Korean tech giant infringed several semiconductor patents owned by an American company.

“We will review the jury verdict and will make our arguments before the court,” the tech giant said in a short statement sent to Yonhap News Agency.

A jury at the Texas Eastern District Court last Friday determined the South Korean company infringed five patents related to data processing owned by Netlist.

The jury concluded that Samsung should pay more than $303 million won to the Irvine, California-based memory company in damages.

In 2021, the US firm filed a patent infringement action against Samsung, arguing the South Korean chipmaker used its technologies in developing memory modules for high-performance computing products without mutual agreement.

It had demanded Samsung pay $404 million in damages.

Samsung argued that its technology worked differently from those owned by Netlist.

Netlist, founded in 2000, provides high-performance memory solutions to enterprise customers, and specialises in hybrid memory, merging DRAM and NAND flash raw materials to create memory solutions to server and storage appliance customers and cloud service providers, according to the company’s website.

The company has engaged in a series of legal battles with South Korean chipmakers over patents, including SK hynix.

In April 2021, Netlist said it had reached an agreement with SK hynix over a patent cross license covering memory technologies, and ended all pending legal matters.

Samsung said it will try its best to continue to make its legal case until a final ruling comes out. It declined to share the schedule of the ongoing patent trial.

The news came amid the headwinds the world’s largest memory chip maker is experiencing in recent months, arising from global economic woes that have significantly dented chip demand.

Samsung estimated its January-March operating profit at 600 billion won ($454.9 million), sharply down from 14.12 trillion won a year ago, due to sluggish demand for tech devices, coupled with customers’ inventory adjustments.

Market analysts cast even gloomier forecasts for Samsung in the second quarter, where it is feared the tech giant will log an operating loss for the first time in 15 years on a continued chip downturn and decline in mobile demand.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Dino Morea battled 40 degrees in 4 layers of clothing for 'Agent'
Next article
Vibhav Roy left his 'privileged job' in Australia to become an actor
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs PBKS: Brought the high confidence from ODIs into this season, says Siraj after his 4/21

Sports

Champions League: Struggling Bayern dreaming of a miracle against Man City

News

Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' completes nine years, says 'credit goes to her team'

Health & Lifestyle

Ayush sector all set to provide efficient, holistic, affordable and quality health services through 'Ayush Grid' and AI

Sports

Super Cup: It's tough to take defeat when you're in such good form, says Jamshedpur FC's Ritwik Das

Health & Lifestyle

Alcohol, junk food, sugary drinks driving liver disease in India: Doctors

Technology

India's smartphone market nosedives 20% in Q1 as 2023 remains challenging

Sports

Inter-Unit table tennis: G Sathiyan, T Reeth Rishya win men's and women's singles titles

News

Shehnaaz Gill was body shamed during Bigg Boss

Sports

Akhil Rabindra Opens 2023 European GT4 Season with 7th place finish in Italy

Sports

Super Cup: Rane, Chhetri take Bengaluru FC to final with 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC

Sports

'I'm not injured anymore': Fit again Swiatek ready for Stuttgart Open title defense

Health & Lifestyle

Fresh 1K-plus spike in Maha Covid cases, 25 dedicated hospitals started

Technology

WhatsApp working on new feature 'channels' for broadcasting information

News

Al Pacino says he 'gave Harrison Ford a career' after turning down iconic role

Technology

IT solutions provider CDW lays off hundreds amid 'intensifying economic uncertainty'

Technology

India's PSLV rocket lifts off with 2 Singapore satellites

News

Sara Ali Khan wraps up Delhi schedule of 'Murder Mubarak,' shares picture

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US