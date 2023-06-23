scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US lawyer to pay $5K fine for presenting fake AI cases via ChatGPT

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 23 (IANS) A US judge has sanctioned the lawyer who submitted a legal brief written by the AI chatbot ChatGPT, which included citations of non-existent court opinions and fake quotes.

Lawyer Steven A Schwartz, who sued Colombian airline Avianca after believing that citations given by ChatGPT are real while they were, in fact, bogus, has been fined $5,000 by US District Judge in Manhattan, P. Kevin Castel, reports CNBC.

Along with Schwartz, the court also sanctioned and fined lawyer Peter LoDuca in the same incident.

Castel said that the attorneys, LoDuca and Schwartz, “abandoned their responsibilities” when they submitted the AI-written brief in their client’s lawsuit against the Avianca airline in March, and “then continued to stand by the fake opinions after judicial orders called their existence into question”, the report stated.

He also ordered them to notify each judge falsely identified as the author of the bogus case rulings about the sanction.

“The court will not require an apology from respondents because a compelled apology is not a sincere apology. Any decision to apologise is left to Respondents,” Castel wrote in his order.

The judge also granted Avianca’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit in a separate order, filed on behalf of Roberto Mata, who claimed a metal service tray hit his knee during an August 2019 flight from El Salvador to New York, injuring him severely, according to the report.

In April, ChatGPT, as part of a research study, falsely named an innocent and highly-respected law professor in the US on the list of legal scholars who had sexually harassed students in the past.

Jonathan Turley, Shapiro Chair of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, was left shocked when he realised ChatGPT named him as part of a research project on legal scholars who sexually harassed someone.

“ChatGPT recently issued a false story accusing me of sexually assaulting students,” Turkey posted in a tweet.

–IANS

shs/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Titan vessel implosion was so fast that victims 'never knew it happened'
Next article
NTR Jr wraps up action packed schedule of ‘Devara’ in Hyderabad
This May Also Interest You
News

NTR Jr wraps up action packed schedule of ‘Devara’ in Hyderabad

Technology

Titan vessel implosion was so fast that victims 'never knew it happened'

Sports

Worcestershire sign India fast bowler Navdeep Saini for four matches of County Championship

News

Satinder Sartaaj blends French with Punjabi in upcoming song 'Paris Di Jugni'

Technology

Shiprocket integrates its seller app with ONDC network

News

Gulshan Devaiah calls Rajkummar Rao the 'flag bearer' for a generation of actors

Sports

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar earn Test call-ups for WI tour; no place for Pujara, Umesh, Shami

Sports

Gaikwad, Jaiswal, and Mukesh earn Test call-ups for WI tour, no place for Pujara, Umesh (ld)

Technology

US to train and fly Indian astronauts to International Space Station in 2024

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan gives savage reply to Bebika Dhurve; Fan says ‘Fire lag raha hai banda’

Health & Lifestyle

Why men lose ability to fight bladder cancer as they age

News

Warner Bros Discovery is negotiating a $500 million deal to sell publishing assets

News

'Gulmohar' to open 20th Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

News

Shahana Goswami says she chooses roles that let her represent real women

Health & Lifestyle

US FDA okays 1st gene therapy for young kids with rare muscular dystrophy

Sports

Global Chess League: SG Alpine Warriors to get $200,000 if they win the title

Sports

I got asked for England Test coach role before Brendon McCullum, reveals Ricky Ponting

Fashion & Lifestyle

Scarlett Johansson says her husband took care of baby Cosmo while shooting ‘Asteroid City’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US