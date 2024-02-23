HomeWorldTechnology

US makes first lunar landing in over 50 years

US company Intuitive Machines' first lunar lander has touched down on the moon, marking the first American spacecraft to land on the lunar surface in more than 50 years.

By Agency News Desk
US makes first lunar landing in over 50 years
US makes first lunar landing in over 50 years_pic courtesy news agency

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) US company Intuitive Machines’ first lunar lander has touched down on the moon, marking the first American spacecraft to land on the lunar surface in more than 50 years.

The uncrewed lander, named Odysseus, landed at the lunar South Pole on Thursday at 6:23 p.m. Eastern Time, according to NASA. Odysseus carries NASA science and other commercial payloads to the moon.

The spacecraft was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday last week from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission, codenamed IM-1, marks Intuitive Machines’ first robotic flight to the moon’s surface, Xinhua news agency reported.

The scientific objectives of the mission include studies of plume-surface interactions, radio astronomy, and space weather interactions with the lunar surface.

It will also demonstrate precision landing technologies and communication and navigation node capabilities, according to NASA.

NASA is working with several US companies to deliver science and technology to the lunar surface through the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative.

The last US moon landing mission was made in December 1972, when Apollo 17 touched down on the lunar surface for the final mission of the Apollo Program.

–IANS

int/sha

Previous article
ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC power back into playoff spots after comeback win against East Bengal FC
Next article
We present to you WPL – Cricket Ka Queendom: Jay Shah
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US