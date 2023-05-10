scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US smartphone market decline 17%, Apple share up to 53%

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 10 (IANS) Smartphone shipments in the US declined 17 per cent (on-year) in the first quarter but Apple increased its market share to 53 per cent from 48 per cent in Q1 2022, a report has shown.

The market witnessed a dip in shipments across all major OEMs after registering a strong first quarter last year, according to Counterpoint Research.

“Persistent inflation and an uncertain economic outlook are causing consumers to hold off on new device purchases, resulting in lower upgrade rates and fewer device sales, especially in the prepaid segment,” said research analyst Matthew Orf.

While prepaid brands saw significant YoY declines in shipments, there were some silver linings.

“Samsung’s Galaxy S23 shipments were up double digits YoY while the Galaxy A14 5G performed exceptionally well in prepaid. The gap between low-end and premium devices seems to be widening, creating a vacuum in the mid-range device category,” said senior analyst Maurice Klaehne.

Some niche categories may continue to perform well despite overall weakness.

“For instance, there is a lot of excitement around foldables this year as more OEMs jump onto the bandwagon, which may stir demand for premium devices,” said associate research director Hanish Bhatia.

The uncertain economic outlook forced consumers to hold off on new device purchases in Q1.

“We expect the incumbent postpaid players to increase promotional activity during the second half of the year to combat cable MVNOs, which saw higher net additions than the Big 3 during the quarter, a first for the US market,” said Director of North America Research, Jeff Fieldhack.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple introduces Watch Pride Edition Sport Band
Next article
Chinese authorities arrest man for generating fake news via ChatGPT
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Chinese authorities arrest man for generating fake news via ChatGPT

Technology

Apple introduces Watch Pride Edition Sport Band

Technology

India suppliers to help us export $10 bn worth goods from country by 2027: Walmart CEO

Sports

Hong Kong extends contract with head coach Andersen

Sports

IPL 2023: Captain Warner's lack of runs in the last few matches is a cause of concern, Harbhajan

Sports

Real Madrid, Man City draw Champions League thriller in Bernabeu

Sports

China aims at defending Sudirman Cup, says Chinese badminton head

Sports

Argentina boss Scaloni only wants to see Messi 'happy'

Health & Lifestyle

Walking through fog with author Anuja Chauhan

Health & Lifestyle

Mexico declares end of Covid-19 health emergency

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant 83 helps Mumbai Indians beat RCB, move to third spot in the table(Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik was feeling unwell and vomited, says RCB coach Sanjay Bangar

Sports

KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery on right thigh

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar masterclass, Wadhera's 52 not out help Mumbai to six-wicket win over RCB

Sports

IWL: Gokulam Kerala seal quarter-final spot with win 9-0 over Mata Rukmani

Sports

Barcelona reserve keeper Pena agrees three-year contract extension

Sports

BAI Joint secretary Omar Rashid Appointed as Chair of the Technical Officials Committee by Badminton Asia

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Deepak, Nishant enter quarter-finals; Akash, Sachin bow out (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US