scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Users can now add 30-sec song clips to Notes on Instagram

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 14 (IANS) Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that users can now add 30-sec song clips to Notes on Instagram. “You can now add 30-sec clips of your favourite songs to Notes on Instagram,” Zuckerberg posted on Meta’s Broadcast Channel on Tuesday.

“Shoutout to my daughters for levelling up my music taste.”

Meta had first introduced ‘Notes’ on Instagram in December last year and said that it helps users to feel closer to the people they care about.

Moreover, this feature helps users to share their thoughts and see what their friends are up to.

Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis.

Last week, it was reported that the platform was testing a feature that would let users chat with artificial intelligence within the application.

The chatbot is expected to answer questions and provide advice. Users can have up to 30 personalities to choose from.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Spotify fined over $5 mn for GDPR violations in Sweden
Next article
Charlie Puth confirms he once made out with Meghan Trainor in studio
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'This is just the start, I want to achieve much more', says Uttam Singh

Sports

Brahim Diaz returns to Real Madrid: all you need to know about the 23-year-old

News

Karan Johar: I’m not apologetic

Technology

PhonePe Payment Gateway helps small, medium businesses save upto Rs 8 lakhs

Technology

Everest Fleet raises $20 mn led by Uber, to boost ride sharing market

Health & Lifestyle

Vaccine inequity behind 50% of global Covid deaths: Study

News

Charlie Puth confirms he once made out with Meghan Trainor in studio

Technology

Spotify fined over $5 mn for GDPR violations in Sweden

Sports

Keep Stokes out of the game with runs and wickets: Justin Langer's advice to Australia for Ashes

Sports

Global T20 Canada welcomes Surrey Jaguars, Mississauga Panthers for third edition in Brampton

News

Demi Lovato returns to she/her pronouns as explaining they/them was 'exhausting'

Health & Lifestyle

Lung, heart stem cell study can pave way for new Covid treatments

News

Comedian Tirthanand Rao attempts suicide again, livestreams on Facebook

Technology

Is Dorsey trying to gain relevance in US political season? asks Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Sports

England will be playing Boland like a 'spinner' in Ashes, says Michael Vaughan

Sports

Changchun player Leonardo Lopes thanks Shanghai police for retrieved bag

Technology

Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share

News

BlackPink’s Jennie show ‘The Idol’ leaves disturbing dialogues and sex scenes

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US