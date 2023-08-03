scorecardresearch
Users can soon stream Xbox gameplay directly to Discord

San Francisco, Aug 3 (IANS) Discord has announced that users will soon be able to stream their Xbox gameplay directly to the popular chatting platform.

“This is one of the most requested Discord features, letting Xbox players stream their Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One games directly to Discord,” the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

The ability to stream from Xbox to Discord is currently available for Xbox Insiders.

The company further advised users to connect their Xbox Profile to Discord.

“First, head into User Settings > Connections on Discord for desktop or mobile. Within the Connections menu, you’ll see an Xbox logo. Click that, sign into your Microsoft account, and you’ll be all set up!” the platform said.

Once connected, the next time users press the Xbox button on their controller and open the Parties & Chats tab on their Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, they have to select Discord, then scroll to one of their available servers and join a Voice channel.

They will then be placed in that community’s Voice channel.

Then they can select “Stream your game” when they are ready to start streaming.

Last year, the company brought the ability to chat in Voice with friends directly on Xbox as part of its quest to help people connect from their favourite platforms through Discord.

Meanwhile, last month, the popular chatting platform had introduced a new opt-in tool ‘Family Center’ that makes it easier for teens to keep their parents and guardians informed about their Discord activity while respecting their autonomy.

With the new feature, the platform aims to “help foster productive dialogue about safer internet habits, and to create mutually beneficial ways for parents and teens to connect about experiences online.”

