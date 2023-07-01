scorecardresearch
Users cry ‘wake up Elon’ as Twitter goes for a toss for millions (Lead)

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Millions of users across the globe, including in India, slammed Elon Musk as his micro-blogging platform suffered a major outage globally, which prevented thousands of users from accessing the social media platform.

According to outage monitor website ‘Down Detector’, more than 7,000 users reported issues with Twitter.

“Someone wake up Elon and tell him his $44 B app isn’t working!” a Twitter user posted.

“Me coming to twitter to see why it says ‘rate limit exceeded’ #TwitterDown,” another user wrote.

The hashtags #TwitterDown and #RateLimitExceeded were trending on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, Twitter stopped browsing access on its web platform for people without accounts, as Musk said this drastic action was necessary due to “extreme levels of data scraping”.

It was unclear if the latest outage was a result of backend changes to perform the earlier move.

Musk said it was a temporary emergency measure.

“We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users,” the Twitter owner posted.

“Almost every company doing AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, was scraping vast amounts of data,” he claimed.

However, Twitter users were left in a fix with latest outage that started around 6 p.m.

“Twitter engineers hard at work trying to figure out why everyone keeps getting Rate Limit Exceeded messages,” another user said.

A user commented: “Is Twitter down? Anyone getting the same issue? Can’t open the comments section”.

Agency News Desk
