Xiaomi India joins hands with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for 'Video Call a Friend'?

Smartphone X AIoT brand Xiaomi India said it has joined hands with one of India's most iconic television shows ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’

Xiaomi India joins hands with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' for 'Video Call a Friend'?
Smartphone X AIoT brand Xiaomi India on Wednesday said it has joined hands with one of India’s most iconic television shows ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television. Bringing in technology integration that enhances the show’s technology quotient, this collaboration will introduce a new way for contestants to seek the “Video Call a Friend” lifeline.

In the newest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the ‘Video Call a Friend’ lifeline will be powered by Xiaomi’s 5G devices including the latest Redmi 12 5G.

This lifeline enables contestants to connect with their friends through video calls, helping them make an informed decision during the game.

“’Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has been an integral part of Indian households for years. Like the show, Xiaomi India has been touching millions of hearts in its 9 years of journey in India. Both are rooted in authenticity and dedicated to connecting with the masses,” said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India.

“Through this collaboration, we are delighted to introduce a fresh dimension to the ‘Video Call a Friend’ lifeline through our 5G technology,” Sharma added.

According to Prateik Das, Head-Marketing Partnership and Alliance, Xiaomi India, a robust partnership is the driving force behind a brand’s progress and ingenuity.

“This partnership exemplifies the power of collaboration that resonates deeply with audiences, creating an impact that goes beyond boundaries,” Das noted.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, hosted by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, has been a cultural phenomenon since its inception, captivating audiences with its blend of knowledge and entertainment.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with Xiaomi’s reputation for pushing the boundaries of technology to enhance everyday lives.

“’Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is one of the most loved formats in the reality TV shows segment. Demonstrating the power of knowledge and mirroring the spirit of change in the country, this season will see the introduction of a host of fresh elements that make the gameplay more intriguing,” said Vaishali Sharma, Head-Marketing and Communications, SET, Sony SAB and Sony MAX Movies Cluster.

“In this updated and upgraded version, the 5G technology of Xiaomi smartphones will play a pivotal role in enhancing the critical ‘Video Call a Friend’ lifeline experience for our contestants,” Sharma added.

