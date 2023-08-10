Video calls arriving on X soon, confirms CEO Yaccarino

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday announced to soon bring video calling on its platform, as it aims to become an “everything app” like China’s WeChat.

X Corp CEO Linda Yaccarino told CNBC that soon, “you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform”.

She also spoke about other features like long-form videos and creator subscriptions, along with future plans around digital payments.

X designer Andrea Conway also hinted via a tweet: “Just called someone on X”.

Musk-owned X is also working on a new feature that will allow users to sort posts on someone’s profile.

Last week, the company had announced that paid subscribers can choose to hide their checkmarks on accounts.

Musk always wanted Twitter to become “an everything app” like China’s WeChat.

“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” Musk said in October last year, as he took over the company after acquiring it for $44 billion.

“Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong,” he added.

During a podcast, he had said that the the world needs a super app.

“It’s either convert Twitter to that, or start something new. It does need to happen somehow,” he said.

In his first direct call with Twitter employees last year, Musk briefed them about his plans, including making it more like TikTok and WeChat and allowing “outrageous comments”.

