scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Video calls arriving on X soon, confirms CEO Yaccarino

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday announced to soon bring video calling on its platform, as it aims to become an “everything app” like China’s WeChat.

X Corp CEO Linda Yaccarino told CNBC that soon, “you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform”.

She also spoke about other features like long-form videos and creator subscriptions, along with future plans around digital payments.

X designer Andrea Conway also hinted via a tweet: “Just called someone on X”.

Musk-owned X is also working on a new feature that will allow users to sort posts on someone’s profile.

Last week, the company had announced that paid subscribers can choose to hide their checkmarks on accounts.

Musk always wanted Twitter to become “an everything app” like China’s WeChat.

“Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app,” Musk said in October last year, as he took over the company after acquiring it for $44 billion.

“Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong,” he added.

During a podcast, he had said that the the world needs a super app.

“It’s either convert Twitter to that, or start something new. It does need to happen somehow,” he said.

In his first direct call with Twitter employees last year, Musk briefed them about his plans, including making it more like TikTok and WeChat and allowing “outrageous comments”.

–IANS

 na/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kerala Blasters FC rope in Ishan Pandita on a two-year deal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Kerala Blasters FC rope in Ishan Pandita on a two-year deal

Technology

Check Point acquires Perimeter 81 for $490 mn to boost its security tools

Health & Lifestyle

Maha reports first Covid fatality in months; experts monitor Omicron sub-variant situation

Sports

Hangzhou awarded BWF World Tour Finals hosting rights until 2026

News

Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

News

Anurag Kashyap on 'Gangs of Wasseypur': I have never seen such stupid gangsters

Sports

West Ham sign Mexico international Edson Alvarez from Ajax

Sports

Mark Coles steps down as head coach of Pakistan women’s cricket team

News

David Harbour already looking beyond 'Stranger Things' after end of Season 5

Sports

Exclusion of sports quota candidates for not securing 75% in Class 12 exam discriminatory: SC

News

Alia says her 'Heart of Stone' character is reflection of her roots

Health & Lifestyle

Goa BJP MLA suggests to invent ‘test strip’ to check formalin in fish

News

Varun Mitra says 'Rakshak- India's Braves' is homage to all soldiers of nation

Sports

Athletics: Mumbai Marathon to be held on January 21, 2024; registration starts today

News

Elvish Yadav to Pooja Bhatt: Didn't like Abhishek's 'wildcard' remark

News

Ulka Gupta to bring in 'carefree essence, dash of arrogance' to 'Dhruv Tara' with her role

News

Shekhar Ravjiani Strikes Gold again with’Kasam Se’ – The Love Anthem of the Year!

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1, move to the top of Group E

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US