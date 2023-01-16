scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Video game publisher Ubisoft cancels 3 games, slashes targets

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Jan 16 (IANS) Video game publisher company, Ubisoft, based in France, has cancelled three unannounced games and slashed its full-year financial targets amid “worsening macroeconomic conditions”.

The video game publisher said it expects third-quarter 2022 net bookings to come in at 725 million euros ($779.4 million), lower than an earlier target of 830 million euros, reports CNBC.

Moreover, the company mentioned the poor performance of its Mario, Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 titles, as well as a challenging economic environment.

“We are clearly disappointed by our recent performance,” Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot was quoted as saying.

“We are facing contrasted market dynamics as the industry continues to shift towards mega-brands and everlasting live games, in the context of worsening economic conditions affecting consumer spending,” he added.

The report further said that the company anticipates a 10 per cent drop in net bookings in 2022 for the entire year, however, the company had previously predicted a 10 per cent increase in net bookings.

Ubisoft has also postponed the release of its upcoming Skull and Bones pirate ship game until early 2023 or early 2024.

Consumers are cutting back on discretionary purchases as prices and borrowing costs rise. Gaming, in particular, has come under fire, the report mentioned.

Last year, Netflix and Ubisoft announced they have partnered to create three mobile games from some of the game franchises for Netflix, starting in 2023.

The three games will expand on the Valiant Hearts, Mighty Quest and Assassin’s Creed universes and will be available exclusively on mobile to Netflix members worldwide with no ads or in-app purchases.

–IANS

shs/ksk/

Previous article
Mohammed Siraj's performance is one of the biggest takeaways from the ODI series: Mohammed Kaif
Next article
US-based ODIN Intelligence defaced in apparent hack
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

China's Covid death data underestimate true toll: Report

Sports

Indian women's hockey team registers stellar 5-1 win over South Africa

Sports

ILT20: Vince scores half-century as Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets

News

Actress Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of 'The Vaccine War' in Hyd

Sports

Hockey World Cup: France beat South Africa 2-1, remain in contention for QF spot

Sports

India Open: Sen, Sindhu excited about home support in 'bigger than ever' event

Sports

Table tennis: China bags four titles at WTT Contender Durban

Technology

'Will you put in same regime as in Europe': SC on Google plea against CCI penalty

Sports

ILT20 introduces unique player awards; Green Belt for highest scorer, White for top wicket-taker

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia score late goal to secure 3-3 draw with Argentina

Technology

WEF Centre for the fourth Industrial Revolution to come up in Hyderabad

Sports

ARC Silver Stick Cup: Dynamix Achievers, Mayfair Polo secure wins on first day

Sports

All India Snooker Open: Laxman Rawat edges past Aditya Mehta to win title

News

After Bitta Karate in 'The Kashmir Files', Chinmay Mandlekar returns to play Godse

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat New Zealand 4-0; virtually seal berth in quarters

Sports

ITT20: When I got to know I will play under Pollard, my happiness doubled, says MI Emirates' Muhammad Waseem

Technology

First evidence of solitary waves near Mars may decode mystery behind ion loss

News

Gina Lollobrigida: The 'Mona Lisa of the 20th Century' (Obituary)

News

‘BB16’: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is captain again; Shalin, Tina, Sumbul, Soundarya nominated

News

Arrivederci, Gina Lollobrigida! You entertained the world – and made Kabir Bedi happy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US