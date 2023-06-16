scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Virgin Galactic to roll out commercial service from June 27

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 16 (IANS) Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is aiming to launch its first-ever commercial spaceflight service beginning June 27, the company has announced.

The company has set a launch window of June 27 to June 30 for the flight named Galactic 01, it said in a statement late on Thursday.

It also aims to roll out Galactic 02 in early August with monthly commercial flights thereafter

“Galactic 01, a scientific research mission, will carry three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy to conduct microgravity research,” Virgin Galactic said in the statement.

“With scientific payloads on board, the spaceflight will showcase the value and power of the unique suborbital science lab that Virgin Galactic offers.”

Virgin Galactic’s suborbital spaceflight system consists of two elements: a carrier plane known as VMS Eve and a six-passenger, two-pilot SpaceShipTwo space plane called VSS Unity.

After reaching around 50,000 feet of altitude, Eve drops Unity before the spaceplane blasts its way to suborbital space, allowing passengers to experience a few moments of weightlessness.

Late last month, Virgin Galactic had successfully completed its final test flight to suborbital space — the company’s first flight in nearly two years.

The last Virgin Galactic spaceflight took place in July 2021 and had Virgin CEO Richard Branson, along with three other employees, on board.

About 800 tickets have been sold over the past decade, with the initial batch going for $200,000 each. Tickets now cost $450,000 per person.

–IANS

rvt/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Satyaprem Ki Katha – Gujju Pataka Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani
This May Also Interest You
Lyrics

Satyaprem Ki Katha – Gujju Pataka Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

Technology

AI technologies will take away 8 lakh jobs in Hong Kong by 2028

News

Ryan Reynolds mentions 'fourth child' while announcing new his series

News

Netizens upset with Nawazuddin Siddiqui kissing Avneet Kaur in Tiku Weds Sheru Trailer 

News

Al Pacino, girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcome baby boy, reveal the name of child

Technology

Twitter suspends PlainSite and its founder's accounts under new CEO

Sports

Cricket World Cup: West Indies, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka head into Qualifier undefeated

Technology

Singapore to deploy more police robots in the absence of manpower

Technology

Russian ransomware group reveals more victims of MOVEit mass hack

Technology

Oracle lays off hundreds of employees in its Cerner health unit

Sports

CLOSE-IN: Indian cricket lovers left devasted and fuming (IANS column)

Sports

FIFA reiterates its stand against racism in football

Technology

Instagram broadcast channels now rolling out globally

News

DC signs up 'The Flash' helmer for new Batman spinoff: 'The Brave and the Bold'

Technology

Reddit was never designed to support 3rd-party apps: CEO

News

Karan-Drisha Mehndi rings in wedding festivites at Deol household

News

UAE blocks release of 'Across the Spider-Verse' over 'Protect Trans Lives' poster

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Gasquet stuns Tsitsipas for 600th career win

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US