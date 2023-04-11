vivo launches 2 new smartphones with large displays in India

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Smartphone maker vivo on Tuesday expanded its Series T portfolio with the launch of its new T2 5G series smartphone in India.

The all-new T2 5G Series brings two smartphones — T2 5G and T2x 5G.

vivo T2 5G comes in two colour variants — Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave, at a starting price of Rs 18,999, while vivo T2x 5G comes in three colour variants — Marine Blue, Aurora Gold, and Glimmer Black, at a starting price of Rs 12,999, and will be available for purchase from April 21 on both online and offline platforms.

“With T2 5G series, we want to provide consumers with smartphones that offer superior performance and user experience. Both T2 5G and T2x 5G pack the best of technology to meet the multitasking needs of our consumers,” Pankaj Gandhi, Director, Online Business, vivo India, said in a statement.

Moreover, vivo T2 5G comes in two storage variants — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, while vivo T2x 5G comes in three storage variants — 4GB+128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+128GB.

The T2 5G smartphone features a large 6.38-inch, Turbo AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz along with a 360Hz high touch sampling rate for an immersive viewing experience.

vivo T2x 5G comes with a minimalist design in a 2.5D flat frame body which is slim and looks incredibly stunning.

The minimalist trendy design houses a 6.58-inch FHD+ display that offers vibrant colours and details to make content consumption a delightful experience, according to the company.

In terms of camera, the T2 5G features a 64 MP OIS Anti-Shake camera that helps to capture and record high-quality images and videos, while T2x 5G sports 50MP Super Night main camera along with 8MP front camera that can capture impressive pictures in both day and low-light conditions.

vivo T2 5G comes with an 4500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge technology, while T2x 5G features a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W of fast charge.

–IANS

shs/vd