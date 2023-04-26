scorecardresearch
vivo launches new smartphone series 'X90' in India

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Smartphone maker vivo on Wednesday launched the “X90” series smartphone — X90 and X90 Pro with ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera in India.

The X90 Pro with a 12GB+256GB variant will cost Rs 84,999, while the X90 will cost Rs 59,999 (8GB+256GB) and Rs 63,999 (12GB+256GB) and will be available for purchase from online and offline stores starting May 5, according to the company.

The X90 Pro comes in Legendary Black colour, whereas the X90 comes in Breeze Blue and Asteroid Black.

“As we mark yet another milestone for vivo flagship smartphones in collaboration with ZEISS, we plan to constantly innovate and strive to bring the most premium mobile imaging technology for our consumers,” Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, vivo India, said at a vivo X90 series event.

“We are expecting to set a new benchmark for premium smartphone photography and videography experience with the new X90 series by addressing the varying needs of our consumers, including extreme low-light photography and videography,” he added.

Both smartphones feature the latest generation of vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging systems and are powered by the Dual Flagship chipset consisting of India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 9200 paired with Pro Imaging Chip V2.A

“The vivo X90 Series powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 brings new possibilities for users to capture every detail with its flagship camera technologies, powerful video processing, superior AI motion unblur technology, and immersive all-day gaming experiences with hardware ray tracing capabilities,” said Finbarr Moynihan, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, MediaTek.A

Both X90 and X90 Pro feature a 6.78-inch Ultra Vision Eye Protection display.

vivo X90 Pro comes with ZEISS 1-inch Main Camera along with a 50MP Portrait lens with an IMX758 OIS (optical image stabilisation) sensor, while X90 features a 50MP VCS True Color main camera with an IMX866 sensor, a 12MP Portrait camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Moreover, the company said, both X90 and X90 Pro come with a dual-chip flagship chipset, and large batteries with superfast charging capabilities to provide an unparalleled user experience.

The X90 houses a 4810 mAh battery and the X90 Pro comes with a 4870 mAh battery with 50W Wireless FlashCharge as well.

The smartphone maker further mentioned that the X90 Series offers two charging modes and the Rapid mode in both X90 and X90 Pro that can charge the smartphones to 50 per cent in about 8 minutes and 100 per cent in 27 minutes.

–IANS

shs/shb/

