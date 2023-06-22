scorecardresearch
vivo launches 'Y36' with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery in India

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Smartphone maker vivo on Thursday announced the launch of the new ‘Y36’ smartphone in the country, which features a 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery and more.

vivo Y36 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, and will be available for purchase via Flipkart, vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores, the company said in a statement.

The new smartphone comes in two colours — Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black.

On the rear, the device features a ‘Dynamic Dual Ring’ design for its camera module, which presents a rainbow-like texture under sunlight.

Moreover, it features a side fingerprint scanner for fast unlocking and security.

On the front, the new phone sports a 6.64-inch FHD+ high-quality display that delivers vivid colours and offers an immersive viewing experience.

“With a high 90Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 16.7 million colours, the screen offers a great visual experience for content consumption,” the company said.

Additionally, the Y36 has a sunlight-readable display, which makes it easier to use the smartphone even in bright sunlight.

It features a 50MP Portrait Camera along with a 2MP Bokeh Camera.

Also, it features a 16MP front camera with Aura Screen light.

The vivo Y36 also comes powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, a 6nm chipset that clocks at up to 2.4 GHz.

