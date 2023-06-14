scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Vodafone, CK Hutchison approve UK mobile business merger

By Agency News Desk

London, June 14 (IANS) Vodafone and CK Hutchison on Wednesday entered into binding agreements to merge Vodafone UK and 3 UK, with the former holding a 51 per cent stake and CK Hutchison 49 per cent. Current Vodafone UK CEO Ahmed Essam will become CEO of the joint business, and 3 UK CEO Darren Purkis will take on the CFO role.

Vodafone Group Chief Executive Margherita Della Valle described the merger of Vodafone UK and Three UK as being “great for customers, great for the country and great for competition”.

“It’s transformative as it will create a best-in-class 5G network, offering customers a superior experience. As a country, the UK will benefit from the creation of a sustainable, strongly competitive third scaled operator – with a clear 11 billion pounds network investment plan – driving growth, employment and innovation,” Della Valle added.

The combined business will invest 11 billion pounds in the UK over 10 years to create one of Europe’s most advanced standalone 5G networks, in full support of UK government targets.

“From day one, millions of customers of Vodafone UK and Three UK will enjoy a better network experience with greater coverage and reliability at no extra cost, including through certain flexible, contract-free offers with no annual price increases, and social tariffs,” the companies said in a statement.

By having a best-in-class 5G network in place sooner, the merger will deliver up to 5 billion pounds per year in economic benefit by 2030, create jobs and support digital transformation of the UK’s businesses.

Every school and hospital in the UK will have access to standalone 5G by 2030.

“No cash consideration to be paid, with the Vodafone UK and Three UK businesses contributed with differential debt amounts at completion to achieve MergeCo ownership of 51:49 between Vodafone and CK Hutchison,” said the statement.

These are expected to amount to more than 700 million pounds of annual cost and capex synergies by the fifth full year post-completion, with an implied NPV of over 7 billion pounds.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2024, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

“Together, we will have the scale needed to deliver a best-in-class 5G network for the UK, transforming mobile services for our customers and opening up new opportunities for businesses across the length and breadth of the UK,” said Canning Fok, Group Co-Managing Director of CK Hutchison.

–IANS

na/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
NASA's Curiosity snaps postcard of Martian morning, afternoon
Next article
Peak XV to further boost Indian startup ecosystem: Sequoia's Roelof Botha
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Peak XV to further boost Indian startup ecosystem: Sequoia's Roelof Botha

Technology

NASA's Curiosity snaps postcard of Martian morning, afternoon

News

When rickshaws took centre stage in Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’

Technology

Edtech firm Chegg to cut 4% of staff as AI risks business

Sports

Selectors need to have a word with Rohit to chart the course of direction for Test captaincy: Devang Gandhi

Sports

Real Madrid complete Jude Bellingham's signing from Borussia Dortmund

News

Aditya Roy Kapur starts shooting for 'Metro… In Dino' with emotional sequence

News

When Kangana Ranaut flew to Bengaluru to woo Nawazuddin for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Health & Lifestyle

Made in India 'liquid cornea' to soon undergo human trials

Lyrics

Adipurush – Huppa Huiya Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Devdatta Nage

News

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback Kedarnath pix on SSR death anniversary

News

Ali Fazal, Tamannaah, phalanx of celebs walk 'Jee Karda' red carpet

News

When Anil Kapoor was sceptical of playing Shailendra Rungta in 'The Night Manager'

Lyrics

Adipurush – Shivoham Song Lyrics starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan

Technology

Truecaller introduces call recording for premium users on iOS, Android

Lyrics

Adipurush – Tu Hi Sheetal Dhara Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon

Sports

Archery World Cup: 16-year-old Aditi Swami breaks U-18 compound world record

Technology

Apple taps 7 Chinese firms to strengthen Vision Pro MR headset supply chain

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US