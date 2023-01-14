scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts, biggest in 5 years: Report

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Telecommunication player Vodafone is reportedly planning to slash hundreds of jobs, mostly at its London-based headquarters, to cut costs in the global economic slowdown.

The Financial Times reported that this will be the company’s “biggest round of job cuts in five years”.

Vodafone employs about 104,000 people globally and 9,400 people in the UK.

In November last year, the company said it will cut 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) of costs by 2026.

Its CEO Nick Read stepped down at 2022 end, replaced by chief financial officer Margherita Della Valle for an interim period.

Read stepped down as Group Chief Executive and as a Director of Vodafone on December 31, following which he will be available as an adviser to the Board until March 31, 2023.

He had said that cost savings measures would “be achieved through streamlining and simplification of the group”.

In a statement, Vodafone said it was reviewing its operating model, focusing on streamlining and simplifying the group.

“We will say more about the changes when we announce our third-quarter results on February 1,” said the company.

Earlier this week, the company agreed to sell its business in Hungary to a local IT company called 4iG and the Hungarian state for $1.82 billion.

–IANS

na/svn/

Previous article
Ignored for India Test tour, Adam Zampa looking forward to ODI World Cup
Next article
Musk to reveal Twitter code as users unable to login via 3rd party apps
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Musk to reveal Twitter code as users unable to login via 3rd party apps

Sports

Ignored for India Test tour, Adam Zampa looking forward to ODI World Cup

Sports

Serie A: Napoli hand Juventus 5-1 thrashing, remain on top

Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

Sports

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on 24×7 external oxygen after contracting Covid

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US