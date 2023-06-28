scorecardresearch
Volvo becomes 4th automaker to adopt Tesla EV charging standard

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 28 (IANS) European carmaker Volvo has signed an agreement with Elon Musk’s Tesla, providing current and future electric Volvo car drivers access to 12,000 Tesla’s vast Supercharger network across the US, Canada and Mexico.

According to the agreement, future Volvo vehicles will be equipped with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) charging port in the region beginning in 2025.

With this announcement, Volvo becomes the fourth automaker to announce support for Tesla’s NACS EV charging connector after Ford, General Motors and Rivian.

“One major inhibitor to more people making the shift to electric driving – a key step in making transportation more sustainable — is access to easy and convenient charging infrastructure. Today, with this agreement, we’re taking a major step to remove this threshold for Volvo drivers in the US, Canada and Mexico,” Jim Rowan, CEO at Volvo Cars, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moreover, the company said that Volvo car owners in the US and Canada will be able to find charging stations around the country, get real-time information on availability, and pay for charging sessions through one single interface with the Volvo Cars app.

In February, the US administration revealed new initiatives to install 5,00,000 electric vehicle chargers on US roads by 2030 under its $7.5 billion plan, and as part of it, Tesla has committed to opening up 7,500 of its charging stations to non-Tesla vehicles by the end of 2024.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
