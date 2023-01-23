scorecardresearch
Waited 6 months to join Google: Sacked Indian-origin techie

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) As Google started laying off its 12,000 employees, affected employees are beginning to look for new jobs on LinkedIn, and among those affected is an Indian-origin worker who says “he waited for six months to join Google”.

Kunal Kumar Gupta, a Technical Program Manager at Google in California, writes in his LinkedIn post: “As the news is out that Google has done a 12,000 strong layoff, unfortunately, I have been impacted by the same. After 3 years and 6 months at Google, I got an email stating that my employment has been terminated effectively.”

Gupta further said that he had waited six months to join Google and worked as a Teaching Assistant to maintain his immigration status after graduating from the US-based Carnegie Mellon University in 2019.

“And Google just sent an email stating I was no longer a part of the organisation, that is how life works sometimes,” he mentioned.

Recalling his journey at Google, Gupta shared: “Google has been the best professional time of my career, I have met some of the smartest and nicest folks across teams. I thank all of them for working with me and giving me the opportunity to learn from them.”

He concluded his post by saying :”I am immediately open to work and would need immediate assistance to find a role as I am on an H-1B visa which gives me 60 days to find a job.”

–IANS

shs/ksk/

