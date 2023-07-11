scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Water on exoplanets 100x more likely: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, July 11 (IANS) There are probably many more Earth-like exoplanets with liquid water than had been thought, significantly increasing the chance of finding life, according to a study that shows finding water on exoplanets is 100 times more likely.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, showed that even where the conditions are not ideal for liquid water to exist at the surface of a planet, many stars will harbour geological conditions suitable for liquid water under the planet’s surface.

“We know that the presence of liquid water is essential for life. Our work shows that this water can be found in places we had not much considered,” said lead researcher Dr Lujendra Ojha, from the Rutgers University in the US.

“This significantly increases the chances of finding environments where life could, in theory, develop,” he added while presenting the findings at the Goldschmidt geochemistry conference in Lyon, France.

The researchers found that even if the surface of a planet is frozen, heat generated from radioactivity can allow water to liquify underground.

In the analysis, the team focused on the planets found around the most common type of stars — suns called M-dwarfs. These are small stars, which are much colder than our Sun.

About 70 per cent of stars in our galaxy are M-dwarfs, and most rocky and Earth-like exoplanets found to date orbit M-dwarfs.

“We modelled the feasibility of generating and sustaining liquid water on exoplanets orbiting M-dwarfs by only considering the heat generated by the planet,” Ojha said.

The team found that considering “the possibility of liquid water generated by radioactivity, it is likely that a high percentage of these exoplanets can have sufficient heat to sustain liquid water — many more than we had thought,” the researcher said.

“Before we started to consider this sub-surface water, it was estimated that around 1 rocky planet every 100 stars would have liquid water. The new model shows that if the conditions are right, this could approach 1 planet per star. “So we are a hundred times more likely to find liquid water than we thought. There are around 100 billion stars in the Milky Way Galaxy. That represents really good odds for the origin of life elsewhere in the universe,” Ojha said.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
1st Test: Jaiswal all set for debut as India enter transition phase, face West Indies challenge (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st Test: Jaiswal all set for debut as India enter transition phase, face West Indies challenge (preview)

News

Elton John still 'trying to process' that his 'touring days are over'

News

Guns N Roses guitarist Slash plays on Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' song

Technology

Chandrayaan 3: All set for countdown to begin for India's third moon mission

News

Japan to get its share of Yash after July 14 release of 'KGF' 1 and 2

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashleigh Gardner voted ICC Players of the Month for June

Technology

Elon Musk begins restricting Threads search on Twitter

Dialogues

Bawaal Dialogues: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s bawaal dialogues

Technology

NASA asks US cos to advance work on spacewalking, moonwalking suits

Sports

Gaurika returns to battle Neha, Tvesa and Sneha in 11th Leg of WPGT

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s voice can bring the country together, say ‘KBC 15’ music makers (Ld)

News

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13' now has real-life marital drama

News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans trend, ‘FANS DEMAND ABHIRA BACK’

News

Sachin Sharma explains why gets into fights on 'MTV Roadies'

Technology

19 people across world become billionaires via cryptocurrency

Technology

Daily news on threats of climate change are scary, but can prompt action

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out phone number privacy feature for communities on beta

Technology

Apple launches store on China's WeChat messaging app 

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US