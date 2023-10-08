'We miss you': Tim Cook remembers Steve Jobs on 12th anniversary of his passing

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Honoring Apple founder Steve Jobs’ death anniversary, Tim Cook, the company’s CEO, remembered him as someone who “changed the world” through his vision.

“Thinking back on a pioneer who challenged conventions, a visionary who changed the world, a mentor, and a friend. We miss you, Steve,” Cook said in a post on X on Thursday.

The post was accompanied by a portrait of Jobs who passed away on October 5, 2011, at the age of 56, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

A number of users also paid tribute to the Apple founder on his 12th death anniversary.

Steve Jobs is the one who inspired me to explore the technology world. It’s the reason why I became a ux designer. I remember designing my first app in 2016 and learning the iOS ecosystem and Swift. He’s truly a generational figure,” a user wrote.

“What a legend! He was in touch with humanity and understanding how things work,” another user said.

One more user mentioned: “Steve was always an inspiration. He is greatly missed.”

Following Jobs’ death, Apple hosted a “Celebrating Steve” event at its Infinite Loop campus, with speeches by Cook, Jony Ive, and others, according to 9to5Mac.

The Steve Jobs Archive, which serves as a time capsule of Jobs’ life, debuted in September of last year.

The archive contains a curated collection of exhibits and publications that recognise his unwavering focus on the future by bringing his commitment to excellence and his epic sense of possibility to new generations.

The archive also debuted a book in April, entitled “Make Something Wonderful”.

–IANS

shs/ksk