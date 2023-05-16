scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Webb telescope finds water, new mystery in rare comet

By Agency News Desk

Washington, May 16 (IANS) In a breakthrough, the powerful James Webb Space Telescope has found the presence of water around a comet in the main asteroid belt for the first time.

Using Webb’s NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph) instrument, astronomers confirmed gas — specifically water vapour — around Comet 238P/Read, indicating that water ice from the primordial solar system can be preserved in that region.

“In the past, we’ve seen objects in the main belt with all the characteristics of comets, but only with this precise spectral data from the Webb can we say yes, it’s definitely water ice that is creating that effect,” explained lead author and astronomer Michael Kelley of the University of Maryland.

“With Webb’s observations of Comet Read, we can now demonstrate that water ice from the early solar system can be preserved in the asteroid belt,” Kelley said. The study was published in the journal Nature.

Comet Read is a main belt comet — an object that resides in the main asteroid belt but which periodically displays a halo, or coma, and tail like a comet. Main belt comets themselves are a fairly new classification, and Comet Read was one of the original three comets used to establish the category.

Before that, comets were understood to reside in the Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud, beyond the orbit of Neptune, where their ices could be preserved farther from the Sun.

Frozen material that vaporises as they approach the Sun is what gives comets their distinctive coma and streaming tail, differentiating them from asteroids.

Scientists have long speculated that water ice could be preserved in the warmer asteroid belt, inside the orbit of Jupiter, but definitive proof was elusive — until Webb.

However, unlike other comets, Comet 238P/Read had no detectable carbon dioxide (CO2) which makes up about 10 per cent of the volatile material in a comet that can be easily vaporised by the Sun’s heat.

The team speculated that Comet Read had CO2 when it formed but has lost that because of warm temperatures.

“Being in the asteroid belt for a long time could do it — CO2 vaporises more easily than water ice, and could percolate out over billions of years,” Kelley said. Alternatively, he said, Comet Read may have formed in a particularly warm pocket of the solar system, where no carbon dioxide was available.

The next step is taking the research beyond Comet Read to see how other main belt comets compare.

“Now that Webb has confirmed there is water preserved as close as the asteroid belt, it would be fascinating to follow up on this discovery with a sample collection mission, and learn what else the main belt comets can tell us,” said Stefanie Milam, Webb deputy project scientist for planetary science.

–IANS

rvt/prw/na

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Soundarya Sharma announces her first collaboration with T-Series!
This May Also Interest You
News

Soundarya Sharma announces her first collaboration with T-Series!

Technology

Google's pre-written texts to tackle suicide, aid people to ask for help

Sports

IPL 2023: When Shubman is in his rhythm; he plays pure cricketing shots, says Harbhajan

Technology

Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing

Technology

Kia to build new EV plant in Mexico, likely to invest $1 bn

News

T-Series and Luv Films’ ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ Dominates Top 50 Spotify India list with Three Chart-Topping Songs

News

Payal Dev gives a late 90’s melody essence in her new single ‘Kam Toh Nahi’ ft. Digangana Suryavanshi and Rohit Purohit

News

Vivek Agnihotri points guns at B'wood again, says 'Bollywood killing Bollywood'

News

Why Gulshan Devaiah is called an 'encyclopedia' by his 'Dahaad' co-stars

Sports

IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav can bat permanently at No. 3 for Mumbai Indians, says Sehwag

News

Javier Bardem speaks about playing King Triton in 'The Little Mermaid'

News

Sam Asghari lashes out at documentary on Britney Spears's troubled life

Technology

Enigma to launch 6 high-speed electric 2-wheelers by year-end

Technology

India Inc gives 2% stipend hike in FY23, Chennai leads

News

Shruti Haasan to be guest of honour at gender parity conference in Cannes

Sports

Alcaraz's loss against Marozsan at Italian Open changes the battle for World No. 1

News

‘Fast X’ star Vin Diesel gifted his son the car from Toretto garage’

News

Ram Charan's fans beat up man over disrespectful comments against actor's wife

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US