scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

We'll continue to evaluate what we're seeing in our business: Amazon CEO on layoffs

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 28 (IANS) Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has said that the e-commerce giant made “the very difficult decision” to eliminate about 27,000 corporate roles and like most leadership teams, it will continue to evaluate what “we’re seeing in our business and proceed adaptively”.

Addressing the analysts after declaring a robust March quarter result, Jassy said while the company has taken several actions to streamline costs, “we’ve been able to do so while still pursuing the key strategic long-term investments”.

“This past year has seen us do a fair bit of cost streamlining. In some cases, it led us to shuttering certain businesses like our physical bookstores, Forestar Stores, Amazon Fabric, Amazon Care and certain devices where we didn’t see a path to meaningful returns,” Jassy noted.

In other cases, the company looked at some programmes that weren’t producing the returns it hoped, “an example of free shipping for all online grocery orders over $35 and changed them”.

“It’s hard to predict that all of these will be successful but only one or two working would change our business over the long term. We have a lot of work in front of us,” said Amazon CEO.

For the first quarter of the year, Amazon’s worldwide net sales were $127.4 billion, up 9 per cent year-over-year. Amazon reported $4.8 billion in operating income and overall net income of $3.2 billion in the first quarter.

Amazon shares jumped more than 11 per cent after the results.

The company also saw strong engagement in its advertising services with revenue up 23 per cent year-over-year, excluding the impact from changes in foreign exchange rates.

In AWS, net sales were $21.4 billion in the first quarter, up 16 per cent year-over-year and representing an annualised sales run rate of more than $85 billion.

–IANS

na/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
La Liga: Sevilla sneak late victory in Bilbao, Villarreal and Valencia score big wins
Next article
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash flaunt their glamorous outfits
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Indian women's blind cricket team to play first ever bilateral series with Nepal

News

TV actors talk about their Eid celebration plans

News

Seventeen is 'more confident than ever' before release of new EP

News

Satish Kaushik’s daughter dances with Anupam Kher, says ‘Papa was a better dancer’

Technology

CCTVs in UP jails equipped with AI system

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers identify key player that helps prevent 'insulin shock'

News

On Akshaya Tritiya team Adipurush launches the powerful poster of Raghav starring Pan-India superstar Prabhas and on public demand drops divine 60 second lyrical...

Sports

'She still wants me to join Army or get a govt job': I-League winner Lhungdim yet to impress his mother

Sports

Barca in Vallecas, Atletico at home to Mallorca in La Liga on Wednesday

Sports

IPL 2023: Belief has always been there that we'll bounce back, says Rana after KKR's win over RCB

News

A leopard shows up instead of a tiger during the shoot of ‘Baghin’

News

Puneet Issar to play a tough patriarch in 'Vanshaj'

Technology

vivo launches new smartphone series 'X90' in India

News

Aishwarya Rai says Nandini from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ is very special to her

Health & Lifestyle

UP records slight fall in Covid cases

Fashion & Lifestyle

Daniel Craig, daughter are 'bonding' over 'Star Wars,' says wife Rachel Weisz

Sports

IPL 2023: CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against SRH

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star as Gujarat pull off miraculous 7-run win over Lucknow

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US