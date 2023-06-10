scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

We're making history, says Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Saturday said that no other platform has the power Twitter has and they are going to make history.

Yaccarino, who replaced Elon Musk as Twitter CEO earlier this week, said that week one has been intoxicating.

“No other platform has this power and no other place has the people I’ve met this week. Stay tuned — we’re making history,” she said in a tweet.

Twitter’s mission is crystal clear and “everyone’s invited — creators, presidential candidates, everyone in between,” Yaccarino added.

Yaccarino, former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, also hired Joe Benarroch who worked with her as executive vice president at NBC Universal.

“Week one has been intoxicating. There’s absolutely nothing like Twitter, its people, all of you. And I’m here for ALL of it,” she further posted.

Yaccarino joined Twitter at the time when its US ad sales plunged 59 per cent in April and the month of May did not look bright either.

According to The New York Times, Twitter’s US advertising revenue for the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May was $88 million, down 59 per cent from a year earlier.

“In internal forecasts, the company projected that ad sales would keep declining, handing a tough challenge to its new chief executive,” the report noted.

Yaccarino said last month that she is prepared to build Twitter 2.0 and transform the business together with Musk and millions of platform users.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Botswana on high alert against cholera outbreak
Next article
Last-gasp victory for Argentina women v China, Aussie men trounce the Netherlands
This May Also Interest You
Sports

French Open: Ruud beats Zhizhen to seal his spot in fourth round

Sports

Milan conquer Verona, Atalanta and Roma into Europa League

News

Rajshri Deshpande-starrer ‘Privacy’ heads to Bucheon International Film Fest

Sports

Anurag Thakur to review India's preparedness for Asian Games during MOC meeting

News

Sudhir Mishra, Saqib Saleem all praise for each other

Health & Lifestyle

Indian nurses hoping to work in Ireland stuck in visa 'logjam': Report

Health & Lifestyle

New treatment delivers 'cold-blooded' death to tumours, cancer cells

Sports

Naby Keita joins Werder Bremen from Liverpool

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Rajiv Sethu makes winning debut in new category; Mathana Kumar shines

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth are on Rajasthan vacay with Bina Kak

News

OTT streaming of Naga Chaitanya-starrer 'Custody' locked for June 9

Health & Lifestyle

Covid spread in over 70% of US households started with a child: Study

Sports

Brazil: Ancelotti remains 'Plan A' for manager's job

Sports

All-rounder Moeen Ali comes out of Test retirement, added to England's Ashes squad

Health & Lifestyle

Lifestyle choices increase risk of developing brain tumours: Experts

Sports

Ashes series gives Josh Tongue an opportunity to continue to impress: Eoin Morgan

News

Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor to battle it out for box-office honours on Aug 11

Technology

Video game retailer GameStop fires CEO without cause

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US