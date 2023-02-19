scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 19 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp has added some new stickers to its avatar sticker pack for Android and iOS, following its announcement of the ability to create personalised avatars.

In spite of the same number of stickers in the avatar pack, the changes made have given it more personality and depth by redesigning and replacing some stickers in order to improve their visual appeal and reflect the diverse range of feelings and expressions users wish to convey, reports WABetaInfo.

New stickers within the avatar pack are now available for all users on WhatsApp for iOS and Android, said the report.

With the new avatar sticker pack, users can customise the avatar right within the app settings by choosing the shape, colour, clothes, and several accessories that best express them.

Once they have created their avatar, they can use it as their profile photo.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out picture-in-picture mode for video calls, for all iOS users.

With this feature in the new update, users can now multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video being paused.

Other than the picture-in-picture mode, the new update also includes — the ability to attach a caption to the documents, and longer group subjects and descriptions to make it easier to describe the groups.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Previous article
China's BYD to take on Tesla in luxury EV market
Next article
2nd Test, Day 3: If the guy has potential, he will get extended run, says Rohit on Rahul's poor run
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: If the guy has potential, he will get extended run, says Rohit on Rahul's poor run

Technology

China's BYD to take on Tesla in luxury EV market

News

Pranali Rathod unveils upcoming twist post 6-year leap in ‘YRKKH’

Sports

AIFF chief meets Indian team, reveals broader vision for women football

Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

Health & Lifestyle

Health interventions on mobiles lead to better lifestyle, fewer secondary strokes

Technology

Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Health & Lifestyle

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

Health & Lifestyle

HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

Health & Lifestyle

Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp

News

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

News

Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'

Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

Sports

Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara

News

Parking challan for ‘Shehzada’ Kartik: Mumbai police share ‘Punchnama’ style post for him

News

Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US