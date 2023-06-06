scorecardresearch
WhatsApp back after global outage

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 6 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is now back online after facing a global outage, including in India.

Some WhatsApp users were unable to use the platform on their mobile and desktop devices, while some were experiencing issues with sending and downloading media, reports WABetaInfo.

According to the report, the outage started on Monday and was rectified some time later.

Taking to Twitter several users reported the outage.

While one user asked, “Is WhatsApp down or is it just me?” another posted, “#WhatsApp down? Hello Twitter.”

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, 76 per cent of people had reported problems while using the website, 17 per cent while using the application, and 7 per cent while sending messages.

The company has not yet released any official statement or provided any information on the reasons behind the issue.

In January this year, the messaging platform WhatsApp had faced a server-side issue, making it impossible to update the privacy setting “who can see when I’m online,” globally on iOS.

The platform in October last year also had suffered a global outage, including in India, that lasted for over two hours.

–IANS

aj/dpb

