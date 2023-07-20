scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp back after global outage caused due to 'connectivity issues'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is now back online after facing a global outage, including in India, due to “connectivity issues”.

The company acknowledged the issue early Thursday and tweeted: “We’re working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we’ll update you here as soon as possible.”

After about 20 minutes, it posted, “and we’re back, happy chatting!”

When a user posted, “fix it before it is morning in India, don’t want to miss out on the Good Morning messages”, the Meta-owned platform replied: “We’re back, we don’t want you to miss them!”

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, 61 per cent of people had reported problems while sending messages, 35 per cent while using the application, and 4 per cent while using the website.

On Downdetector, reports of the users peaked at over 41,000.

Taking to Twitter, several users reported the issue.

While one user asked “is it just me or is WhatsApp down?” another posted: “Me turning my wifi on and off 7 times but it was just WhatsApp down.”

Last month, the messaging platform had faced a global outage that lasted for about two hours.

Some WhatsApp users were unable to use the platform on their mobile and desktop devices, while some were experiencing issues with sending and downloading media.

According to DownDetector, 76 per cent of people had reported problems while using the website, 17 per cent while using the application, and 7 per cent while sending messages.

In January this year, the messaging platform had faced a server-side issue globally on iOS, making it impossible to update the privacy setting “who can see when I’m online”.

In October last year, the platform had suffered a global outage including in India that lasted for over two hours.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023, 4th Test : Woakes, Broad help England take opening day honours over Australia
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023, 4th Test : Woakes, Broad help England take opening day honours over Australia

Sports

Jamieson returns as Ashok & Foxcroft earn maiden call-ups to New Zealand T20I team

Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Captain & coach told me to bat at number five, says Jemimah after career-best 86

Sports

UTT: Goa Challengers stop table toppers U Mumba TT's unbeaten run

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: Harmehar, Sanjana win silver in skeet mixed team event

News

Rana Daggubati announces Telugu historical drama series 'Lords of the Deccan' 

Sports

Emerging Men's Asia Cup: Sai Sudharsan, Hangargekar star in India A's eight-wicket win over Pakistan A

Sports

Asia Cup holds special place in hearts of cricket fans across the continent: Jay Shah

News

Fan chases Vijay Deverakonda to touch actor’s feet at an event

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad becomes second fast-bowler to pick 600 Test wickets

Sports

Chelsea defender Fofana to miss most of season after knee operation

Technology

Meta rolls out WhatsApp on Wear OS smartwatches

News

Pankaj Dheer to play double role in 'Ajooni'

Technology

Pfizer, Gilead, GSK to lead $150 bn infectious diseases mkt by 2029: Report

Sports

1st Test, Day 4: Spinners put Pakistan in sight of win over Sri Lanka

Technology

AI-powered sex robots will eliminate need for human partner in bed: Ex-Google exec

News

Mohan Agashe says his professions of acting, psychiatry bring 'bilateral symmetry' in life

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to open campaign against Pakistan on Sep 2 in Kandy (ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US