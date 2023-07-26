scorecardresearch
WhatsApp beta for Android allowing users to create groups while forwarding messages

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 26 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on Android beta, which allows users to create new groups while forwarding messages.

Beta users will see a ‘create group’ icon within the forwarding screen that will allow them to quickly create a group, reports WABetaInfo.

After selecting that option, users will have the ability to select some participants to add to the new group. After creating the group, the message will then automatically be forwarded to it. Users can check if the new feature is available for their accounts by trying to forward a message.

The new feature will help users to save time.

The ability to create a new group while forwarding messages is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, and it is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on an animated avatar feature for Android beta, to help improve users’ interactions.

The animated avatars will likely bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience.

Meanwhile was reported in June that the Meta-owned platform was rolling out a feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.

–IANS

aj/ksk

