scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp brings 'Voice Status', 'Status Reactions' features

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday announced new features coming to its status, including ‘Voice Status’, ‘Status Reactions’ and much more.

The new features have started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.

The ‘Voice Status’ feature allows users to record and share voice messages for up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status.

On the other hand, ‘Status Reactions’ allows users to give a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from their friends and close contacts.

“This was the #1 feature users wanted, following the launch of Reactions last year. You can now quickly reply to any status by swiping up and tapping on one of eight emojis. You can of course still reply to a status with text, voice message, stickers and more,” the platform said.

The company also introduced other features including ‘Private Audience Selector’, ‘Status Profile Rings for New Updates’ and ‘Link Previews on Status’.

With the ‘Private Audience Selector’, users can update their privacy settings per status so that they can choose who views their status each time they update it.

Moreover, the most recent audience selection will be used as the default for the users’ next status.

“With the new status profile ring you’ll never miss a status from a loved one. This ring will be present around your contact’s profile picture whenever they share a status update. It will be visible in the chat lists, group participant lists, and contact info,” the platform said.

Now when users post a link on their status, they will see a visual preview of the link content, similar to when users send a message, thanks to the ‘Link Previews on Status’ feature.

“Status is a popular way to share ephemeral updates with friends and close contacts on WhatsApp. They disappear in 24 hours and may include photos, videos, GIFs, text, and more,” the company said.

“Just like your personal chats and calls, your WhatsApp status is protected by end-to-end encryption so you can share privately and securely,” it added.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
'All India Rank' is a semi-autobiographical drama, reveals Varun Grover
Next article
Meta, MeitY launch digital safety campaign
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

UN supports Zambia's response to cholera outbreak

Health & Lifestyle

Mexican president looks to extend medical agreement with Cuba

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 prevalence jumps to 75% in US

News

Jason Momoa's Dante faces off Vin Diesel's Dom in explosive 'Fast X' first trailer

Health & Lifestyle

Mass Drug Administration campaign launched to eliminate lymphatic filariasis

Technology

Reddit hacked in sophisticated, highly-targeted phishing attack

News

Fast X: The end of the road begins

News

Absent in the last 2 years, William and Kate to attend BAFTA awards on Feb 19

News

Saif Ali Khan to play Star-Lord and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Black Widow in Marvel’s Wastelanders

News

Britney Spears opens up on 'family interventions'

News

'Chashni' to tell story of sisters, who turn into Saas-Bahu

News

Lauren Spencer Smith releases new single “Best Friend Breakup”

News

SC stays Kerala HC bail condition prohibiting playing Varaha Roopam song in 'Kantara'

Technology

Healthtech firm Nomad Health lays off 17% of workforce

Technology

ICEA to help UP become a global IT and electronics manufacturing hub

Technology

Tobacco, e-cigs may raise risk of Covid in healthy young: Study

Technology

What's the India connection of OpenAI CTO Mira Murati?

Technology

'Sorry, it can't be done', SC declines to modify order on Google's plea

News

Yograj Singh, Punit Pathak's song 'Mujhe Poora Karde' tells love story through decades

News

'Extraordinary to look at and experience': Spielberg makes Rajamouli's day

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US