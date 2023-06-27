scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp Business surpasses 200 mn monthly active users globally (Lead)

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Meta (formerly Facebook) on Tuesday announced that WhatsApp Business has surpassed 200 million monthly active users globally, up from 50 million in 2020.

Soon, businesses will be able to publish ads directly to Facebook or Instagram from the app and there will be no requirement of a Facebook account, said Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Meta said it’s also testing letting businesses automatically send personalized messages to multiple customers for a fee.

“Starting soon we’ll begin testing a new feature within the WhatsApp Business app where small businesses will have the option to send personalised messages to their customers — like appointment reminders, birthday greetings or even updates on a holiday sale — in a faster and more efficient way,” the company said in a statement.

This new feature will allow businesses to send personalised messages with the customer’s name and customisable call-to-action buttons to specific customer lists, such as those with a select label (like ‘VIP customers’ or ‘new customers’), schedule the day and time the messages are sent.

The company also said that it will soon make it possible for the many small businesses across the world that run their entire operation on the platform to create, purchase and publish a Facebook or Instagram ad directly within the WhatsApp Business app.

This means that no Facebook account will be required, and businesses all need to get started is an email address and form of payment.

“When people click on an ad, it opens a chat on WhatsApp so they can ask questions, browse products and make a purchase,” the company said.

“These ads are one of the most powerful ways to drive potential customers to message them on WhatsApp and this will open new opportunities for WhatsApp-only small businesses that need a simpler way to get started with advertising,” it added.

The sellers can create, purchase, and publish ads for Facebook and Instagram directly from within the app.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
West Indies women beat Ireland to start ODI series on winning note
Next article
Google introduces new quick action to easily access features in Meet on web
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google introduces new quick action to easily access features in Meet on web

Sports

West Indies women beat Ireland to start ODI series on winning note

News

Jr NTR pained over fan’s death, seeks probe

News

Actor Prithviraj shares health update after injury, promises to get back to action soon

Sports

Ashes 2023: Josh Tongue replaces Moeen Ali for the second Test v Australia

Sports

Wrestlers' case: Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against WFI chief on July 1

News

'Big Boss OTT 2' : Jad’s emotional meltdown at the breakfast table leaves contestants stunned

News

Ram Kapoor based 'building blocks' of his 'Neeyat' character on his father

News

Varun Kasturia says, he calls Shweta Tiwari 'maa' in real life

News

Sonam Kapoor invited for UK PM Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week

News

Tom Holland impressed girlfriend Zendaya with his carpentry skills

News

Big B didn't count but 'gave some money' to a girl ‘wrapped in rough paper plastic’ selling roses

Technology

Webb makes first detection of key carbon molecule

Technology

Fintech company Lendingkart raises Rs 200 cr from EvolutionX Debt Capital

News

Ayushmann to perform in UK: ‘International tours give me opportunity to showcase my country to the world’

News

Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh-starrer 'Adhura' to follow events of a reunion gone wrong

Technology

Zuckerberg announces new features coming on WhatsApp Business app

Technology

Meta introduces new parental control across Instagram, FB, Messenger

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US