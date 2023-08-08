scorecardresearch
WhatsApp enables screen sharing during video calls

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced the latest feature on WhatsApp that enables screen sharing during video calls.

The users can initiate screen sharing by clicking on the ‘Share’ Icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen.

“Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call,” the company said in a statement.

The WhatsApp users can also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on smartphones.

WhatsApp debuted video calling for all users on the platform in November 2016.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out message editing support for media with captions on iOS.

“Added message editing support for media with captions,” the company mentioned in the official changelog.

The company is also rolling out an updated user interface (UI) with translucent bars as well as new action sheets. The changelog also mentioned that the redesigned sticker tray with improved navigation and a larger set of stickers including more Avatars are still rolling out.

All these features will roll out over the coming weeks, the company said. Last month, the messaging platform WhatsApp had widely rolled out landscape mode support for video calls and silence unknown callers option, on iOS.

The Meta-owned messaging platform is also reportedly rolling out a new voice chat feature for group conversations on Android beta.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
