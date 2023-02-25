scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp may bring 'schedule group calls' to future update

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 25 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called “schedule group calls”, which it may bring in a future update to Android and iOS users.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is under development, so it is not ready to be released to beta testers.

The feature will make it easier for users to plan a call with other members of the group.

The feature will include a new context menu that introduces a scheduling option when the feature is enabled for users’ accounts in the future, according to the report.

Moreover, users can choose when the group call starts and assign a name to the scheduled call.

The report further mentioned that the group call scheduling feature is compatible with both audio and video calls. Also, when the call starts, all group members will be notified so they can quickly join it.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature which will allow users to edit messages on the platform, on iOS beta.

The new feature will give users up to 15 minutes to edit their messages to fix any mistakes or include any additional information to the original message.

This feature is currently under development and is not ready to be released to beta testers.

–IANS

shs/pgh

Previous article
'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams ends relationship with Reuben Selby
Next article
I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab FC look to go on top of the table, face Sudeva Delhi FC (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Chung-Hsu clinch doubles title, India's Anirudh-Prashanth finish as runners-up

Sports

Siem chases Paul in a German tussle for Indian Open, Luiten lies third

Sports

Govind, Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals at Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing (Ld)

Sports

New Delhi Marathon: Double Olympic champion Rudisha urges athletes to give their best, qualify for Asiad

Sports

Senior Hockey Women National: Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey MP reach final

Sports

Anamika, Anupama punch their way to finals of Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing

Sports

Bengaluru Open 2023: Max Purcell, James Duckworth reach final

News

'Baazigar' Divine gives tadka of 'mirchi' at Vh1 Supersonic

News

Paris Hilton says she was drugged & raped during her teen years

News

Britney Spears gets warning from animal control after her dog bites elderly man

Health & Lifestyle

12 films screened at Sikhlens fest in Chandigarh

Sports

Indian Open: Ahlawat, Cheema, Baisoya in top-10 leading the home challenge

News

Jonas Brothers to perform for 5-night residency at Broadway

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: All-female umpiring team confirmed for final

Sports

WPL: Mumbai Indians kick off camp ahead of the inaugural season

News

Snoop Dogg reveals secret to happy marriage

News

Anjali Bhimani gushes over Ram Charan at HCA awards, says 'I've already won an award'

Technology

(LITHIUM PKG) Steady domestic lithium supply may impact JVs, tech tie-ups: SUN Mobility CEO

Technology

After Jammu, K'taka next in turn for good news on lithium in Mandya

Technology

Local lithium could cut EV production cost by 8-15%: Bharat New-Energy CE

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US