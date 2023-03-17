scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp may limit polls to only 1 choice on Android beta

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on limiting polls to only one choice on Android beta.

The company is planning to introduce a new option within the poll composer, which will allow the sender to limit the poll to only one choice, reports WABetaInfo.

The new feature will be helpful as it will help everyone in the conversation, avoiding confusion.

When users select multiple options in a poll, it leads to “some ambiguity, and it can be difficult to determine which option is the most popular or the final result”, the report said.

However, with the new feature, the poll results will be clear and more accurate.

The ability to limit polls to only one choice is currently under development, and is expected to be released in a future update of the application.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will display profile icons within group chats.

This feature will help users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations.

–IANS

aj/prw/arm

Previous article
Tinder's new features to let daters specify pronouns, relationship type
Next article
IPL 2023: We have big shoes to fill, says Warner on Pant's absence
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

Sports

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead

Sports

1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory

Sports

1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)

Sports

Women's World Boxing: India's Jaismine, Shashi advance; China's Yang stuns Mesiano

Sports

1st ODI: KL Rahul's brilliant knock guides India to victory after Shami, Siraj triple strikes

Technology

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

Sports

Willow TV secures ICC cricket media rights in the USA and Canada until 2027

Sports

Gaurika prevails over Tvesa in playoff to win sixth leg of women's golf tour

Sports

South Africa keeper Trisha Chetty retires from cricket due to recurring back injury

Sports

Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

Sports

Arshdeep Singh to play five County Championship matches for Kent in June-July 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US