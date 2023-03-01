scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp may soon add newsletters to Status tab on Android beta

By News Bureau

San Francisco, March 1 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly redesigning its Status tab to include newsletters, for Android beta.

The company is working on changing the Status tab by adding two different sections– status and newsletter, reports WABetaInfo.

The important aspects of this newly designed section will be the incorporation of users’ subscribed newsletters directly into the status tab, as well as the capability to search for newsletters by username.

Moreover, status updates will be displayed in a horizontal layout similar to Instagram Stories.

Users who create and subscribe to a newsletter will have their phone numbers hidden to prevent the disclosure of their identity.

Also, users will likely be able to control who they follow and no one else will be able to see that, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new private newsletter feature, which will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information.

–IANS

aj/shb/

Previous article
Virat Kohli: Anushka Sharma has made massive sacrifices as a mother
Next article
Fahmaan Khan treats fans with some BTS pics with Sumbul Touqeer Khan; SuMaan fans are melting
This May Also Interest You
News

Fahmaan Khan treats fans with some BTS pics with Sumbul Touqeer Khan; SuMaan fans are melting

News

Virat Kohli: Anushka Sharma has made massive sacrifices as a mother

News

The Weeknd to star in film he co-wrote, produced opposite Jenna Ortega

News

Nicolas Cage might want his own Dracula movie

News

‘Ab main solo nahi raha’: Sidharth Malhotra gives a witty response on being asked to pose solo

Others

Udit Parekh’s story of ascent to the top is a tale of the famous Gujarati growth mindset

Sports

Diego Simeone breaks long-standing LaLiga record for coaching most matches with single club

Sports

Lucky to have learned from great leaders like MS Dhoni: Faf du Plessis

Technology

Elon Musk takes next Tesla Gigafactory to Mexico

Technology

Windows 11 to get AI Bing search box, 'phone link for iOS'

Sports

BGT, 3rd Test: India elect to bat first, bring Gill in for Rahul

Sports

2023 AFC Asian Cup to kick off in January next year

Technology

Twitter gets an alternative in Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky

Health & Lifestyle

Covid most likely originated from Chinese lab: FBI chief

News

‘Desi Kalakar’ Yo Yo Honey Singh, is full of hope

Health & Lifestyle

Texas to continue receiving hazardous liquid from Ohio derailment site

Health & Lifestyle

About 15.5 mn children in US infected with Covid

Sports

'We are all students for life': Sachin Tendulkar and his wife meet Bill Gates

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US