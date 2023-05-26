scorecardresearch
WhatsApp may soon let users set up usernames

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 26 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called — “WhatsApp usernames”, which will let users to choose unique usernames for their accounts.

With this feature, users will be able to opt for a unique and memorable username, instead of depending solely on phone numbers to identify contacts, according to WABetaInfo.

The company may also provide users with the ability to contact others by entering a username within the app without knowing their phone numbers.

Moreover, the report said that the company is working on introducing the feature within the app settings, particularly, a section dedicated to this feature will be available within WhatsApp Settings > Profile.

With the ability to choose a username, WhatsApp users will be able to add an additional layer of privacy to their accounts, the report added.

Currently, the WhatsApp username feature is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that billions of WhatsApp users can now modify a message within 15 minutes of sending it.

This feature has started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks. All that the users need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to 15 minutes after.

Agency News Desk
