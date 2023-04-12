scorecardresearch
WhatsApp releases 'companion mode' to all beta users on Android

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, April 12 (IANS) Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out the “companion mode” feature to all beta testers in its latest update on Android.

Earlier, the companion mode was only available to a select group of beta testers, report WABetaInfo.

This feature, an extension of multi-device support, has been designed to allow users to link their existing WhatsApp account to another mobile phone.

Users who link their existing WhatsApp account to a secondary mobile phone can now access their chats on the second device without needing an active internet connection on their main phone, according to the report.

When users link their WhatsApp account to a new mobile phone, their chat history will be synced across all their linked devices.

Moreover, the report mentioned that, while the companion mode has been made available to all beta testers, some features, such as the ability to manage broadcast lists and post a status update from the linked device, may still be unavailable.

Meanwhile, Whatsapp has introduced a new feature – “manage contacts within the app”, allowing users to add and edit contacts without leaving the app on Android.

The ability to add and edit contacts within WhatsApp for Android is now available for some beta testers using the latest beta version, and it will roll out to even more users in the coming days.

–IANS

shs/svn/

KJo says Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not
Farhad Samji: 'I have waited 20 years to direct a Salman Khan film'
