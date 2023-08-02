scorecardresearch
WhatsApp releases update to fix call quality issue on Android beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 2 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has released a bug-fix update to address an issue with the call quality on Android beta.

According to WABetaInfo, after installing one of the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android, many users reported about the call quality issue.

Particularly, in many cases the audio became distorted. Some users reported having issues with video calls as the video quality was very low. Closing and restarting the call again did not fix the problem.

“We can finally confirm that the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.11 version is a bug-fix update that addresses the mentioned issue, so you can finally start using WhatsApp calls without experiencing this issue,” the report said.

Many users observed that the update had been installed automatically due to the Google Play Store’s auto-download settings.

Last week, the messaging platform had released a bug-fix update to address a sorting chats issue on Android beta. Due to the issue, when a new message was received, the platform doesn’t refresh the chat list and the conversation with the most recent message doesn’t rise to the top of the conversation list.

Last month, the messaging platform had released another bug-fix update to address an emoji keyboard crash on Android beta. Also, the platform had faced a global outage, including in India, due to “connectivity issues” which lasted for about 20 minutes.

On the outage monitor website DownDetector, reports of the users peaked at over 41,000. In June, the Meta-owned platform had faced a global outage that lasted for about two hours. Some WhatsApp users were unable to use the platform on their mobile and desktop devices, while some were experiencing issues with sending and downloading media.

