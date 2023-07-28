WhatsApp releases update to fix sorting chats issue on Android beta

San Francisco, July 28 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform has released a bug-fix update to address a sorting chats issue on Android beta.

Due to the issue, when a new message is received, the platform doesn’t refresh the chat list and the conversation with the most recent message doesn’t rise to the top of the conversation list, reports WABetaInfo.

Closing and reopening WhatsApp was the only method to temporarily fix the problem.

However, the issue could come again.

Many users observed that the update had been installed automatically due to the Google Play Store’s auto-download settings.

“We can finally confirm that the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.16.7 version is a bug-fix update that addresses the mentioned issue, so you can finally use WhatsApp without experiencing this issue,” the report said.

Last week, the messaging platform had released a bug-fix update to address emoji keyboard crash on Android beta.

Also, the platform had faced a global outage, including in India, due to “connectivity issues” which lasted for about 20 minutes.

When a user posted, “fix it before it is morning in India, don’t want to miss out on the Good Morning messages”, the Meta-owned platform replied: “We’re back, we don’t want you to miss them!”

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, 61 per cent of people had reported problems while sending messages, 35 per cent while using the application, and 4 per cent while using the website.

On Downdetector, reports of the users peaked at over 41,000.

Last month, the messaging platform had faced a global outage that lasted for about two hours.

Some WhatsApp users were unable to use the platform on their mobile and desktop devices, while some were experiencing issues with sending and downloading media.

–IANS

aj/prw