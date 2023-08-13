scorecardresearch
WhatsApp releases update to fix widget issue on Android beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 13 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has released a bug-fix update to address an issue with the widget of the app on Android beta.

According to WABetaInfo, after installing the previous update of WhatsApp beta for Android, many users reported about the widget of the app.

Particularly, the widget was not loading and was not showing the list of the new incoming messages.

To avoid having to open the app every time, many users rely on the WhatsApp widget. Therefore, this bug was not very pleasant.

Closing and restarting the call again did not fix the problem.

“We can finally confirm that the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.13 version is a bug-fix update that addresses the mentioned issue, so you can finally start using the widget of the app without experiencing this bug,” the report said.

Earlier this month, the messaging platform had released a bug-fix update to address an issue with the call quality on Android beta.

Many users observed that the update had been installed automatically due to the Google Play Store’s auto-download settings.

Last month, the platform had released another bug-fix update to address a sorting chats issue on Android beta.

Due to the issue, when a new message was received, the platform doesn’t refresh the chat list and the conversation with the most recent message doesn’t rise to the top of the conversation list.

Also, the messaging platform had faced a global outage, including in India, due to “connectivity issues” which lasted for about 20 minutes.

On the outage monitor website DownDetector, reports of the users peaked at over 41,000.

In June, the Meta-owned platform had faced a global outage that lasted for about two hours.

–IANS

aj/prw

3
