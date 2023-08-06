scorecardresearch
WhatsApp rolling out admin review feature for group chats on Android beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 6 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out an admin review feature for group chats on Android beta.

The new option will be available within the group settings screen for group admins, reports WABetaInfo.

Once this option is enabled, everyone in the group chat will be able to report messages shared in the conversation to the group admins.

After a message is reported, the group admin will have the choice to either remove the message for everyone or take necessary action given the significance of the reported content.

“This feature empowers the group to maintain a safe and respectful environment within the conversation,” the report said.

With the new feature, the group admins can gain assistance in monitoring the group even when they are not there.

The messages that need to be reviewed will be listed in a new section in the group info screen.

The new admin review feature for group chats is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, and is rolling out to more users over the coming days.

Last month, the messaging platform had released new safety tools for when users receive messages from unknown phone numbers, on Android beta.

The platform also rolled out a ‘link with phone number’ feature on Android beta, which allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number.

In June, the Meta-owned platform had launched a feature which allows users to send high-quality videos, on Android beta.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
