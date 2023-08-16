scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp rolling out AI stickers feature on Android beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 16 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to create and share AI stickers on Android beta.

Beta users will now see a new ‘Create’ button when opening the keyboard within the sticker tab, reports WABetaInfo.

When users select this button, they will be asked to enter a description that will be used to generate a sticker.

The platform will then provide a set of AI stickers generated by the given description.

“Al stickers are generated using a secure technology offered by Meta,” the report said.

If users think that a sticker is inappropriate or harmful, they can even report it to Meta.

This feature is expected to be helpful as users will be able to create stickers that are personalised and relevant to their interests, experiences or conversations.

The AI stickers feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android, and is rolling out to more users over the coming weeks.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform WhatsApp had started to roll out a new multi-account feature on Android beta, which allows users to add additional accounts to the app.

This feature will help users to keep their private chats, work conversations and other chats all in one application.

It was also reported that the Meta-owned platform had started working on a new passkey feature for account verification on Android beta.

A passkey is a short sequence of numbers or letters that is used to verify users’ identity.

It also serves as a kind of security code that makes sure that only authorised devices can be verified.

–IANS

aj/prw

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Streaming grabs record 38.7% of total TV usage in US
Next article
Top film financier TSG sues Disney for depriving it of millions of dollars
This May Also Interest You
News

Top film financier TSG sues Disney for depriving it of millions of dollars

Technology

Streaming grabs record 38.7% of total TV usage in US

News

Purab Kohli recounts how he was confused about signing 'Hip Hip Hurray'

Technology

OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Bard spreading news-related misinformation: Report

Sports

China's pair skating Olympic champion Han Cong announces retirement

News

Kay Kay Menon laments absence of 'good cinema on the silver screen'

Sports

Israel's Maccabi Haifa reach Champions League playoffs

Sports

Messi leads Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

Sports

Kerr available but not a certain starter for Australia semifinal: Gustavsson

Technology

Google introduces AI-based 'Memories' view for Photos

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU faces shortage of Hepatitis C drugs

Technology

X slows down access to competitors, news sites

Sports

Chess Maestro Vishy Anand takes on 22 players in a simultaneous exhibition match in Thane mall

Sports

Women's World Cup: Australia coach underlines home advantage over England in semis

Sports

World Surf League: Selvamani stars on first day of Tamil Nadu International Surf Open

Sports

Former India football captain Mohammed Habib dies in Hyderabad, aged 74 (Ld)

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Shivamogga Lions score 36-run win over Bengaluru Blasters

Sports

Kerala Blasters sign Montenegro defender Milos Drincic on one-year deal

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US