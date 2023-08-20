WhatsApp rolling out caption message edit feature on Android, iOS

San Francisco, Aug 20 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a caption message edit feature on Android and iOS.

To check if the feature is enabled for their account, users just have to tap and hold a recent message with a caption, reports WABetaInfo.

Earlier, this feature was limited to text messages.

However, with the latest updates, the feature has been extended to media messages.

With the new feature, Users can edit captions for videos, GIFs and documents, within 15 minutes of sending the message.

The addition of message editing in WhatsApp enables users to fix errors and improve their conversation, enhancing the experience of chat in general.

“By extending this feature to images, videos, GIFs, and documents, WhatsApp allows users to enhance the clarity and context of those messages even after sending them, ensuring the best communication experience,” the report said.

Users can edit a message with a caption only from the device from which it was originally sent.

The new caption edit feature is currently available to some users that install the most recent update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and WhatsApp for Android from the Play Store, and is rolling out to more users over the coming days.

On Thursday, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that WhatsApp users can now send photos in HD quality.

HD Photos feature is rolling out globally over the next few weeks, with HD Videos also coming soon, the company had said.

