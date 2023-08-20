scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp rolling out caption message edit feature on Android, iOS

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 20 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a caption message edit feature on Android and iOS.

To check if the feature is enabled for their account, users just have to tap and hold a recent message with a caption, reports WABetaInfo.

Earlier, this feature was limited to text messages.

However, with the latest updates, the feature has been extended to media messages.

With the new feature, Users can edit captions for videos, GIFs and documents, within 15 minutes of sending the message.

The addition of message editing in WhatsApp enables users to fix errors and improve their conversation, enhancing the experience of chat in general.

“By extending this feature to images, videos, GIFs, and documents, WhatsApp allows users to enhance the clarity and context of those messages even after sending them, ensuring the best communication experience,” the report said.

Users can edit a message with a caption only from the device from which it was originally sent.

The new caption edit feature is currently available to some users that install the most recent update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and WhatsApp for Android from the Play Store, and is rolling out to more users over the coming days.

On Thursday, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that WhatsApp users can now send photos in HD quality.

HD Photos feature is rolling out globally over the next few weeks, with HD Videos also coming soon, the company had said.

–IANS

aj/prw

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Urge India to reconsider PC import restrictions: Top industry groups ask US govt
Next article
Banita Sandhu comes out officially on her relationship with AP Dhillon
This May Also Interest You
News

Rajnikanth meets Akhilesh in Lucknow

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jamie Foxx Vacations with Family in Tulum

News

Navneet Malik on rejections he faced: 'Each one left a trace on me'

Technology

40% of workers will have to reskill in next 3 years due to AI: Study

Sports

Serie A: Napoli and Inter start new season on right foot

News

Actor Ron Cephas Jones passes away at 66

Fashion and Lifestyle

Banita Sandhu comes out officially on her relationship with AP Dhillon

Technology

Urge India to reconsider PC import restrictions: Top industry groups ask US govt

Sports

Bundesliga: Leverkusen overpower Leipzig; Gladbach held by Augsburg

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranbir, Alia pose for the lens at airport; fans say 'they look upset'

News

Taika Waititi reveals new ideas for a possible 'Thor 5'

Technology

All set for India’s moon lander to touch down on lunar soil

Technology

Partner violence, child abuse up diabetes risk later in life: Study

Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Gauff upsets Swiatek to enter final, Muchova rallies past Sabalenka

Sports

Premier League: Alvarez gives Man City win; Spurs down Man United at home

Technology

Intel makes fresh job cuts, at least 140 laid off in US

Sports

La Liga: Bellingham on target again for Real; Athletic Club also win (Round-up)

Technology

Talent acquisition startup HireMee to help Karnataka bridge skill gap

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US