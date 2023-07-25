scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp rolling out channels to more countries

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 25 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday announced that it is rolling out channels to more countries.

The company made the announcement on Twitter (now X).

WhatsApp Channels are rolling out to Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya, and Peru.

“WhatsApp Channels is now rolling out for you. Find, share and follow Channels that interest you,” the company added.

According to the company, channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers and polls.

The company had introduced WhatsApp Channels last month.

Earlier, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a message reaction feature for channels. For this feature, the platform is expected to add a new section called “Channel settings”.

In that section, admins would be able to manage certain options for their channels.

The company also intends to allow channel admins to control which reactions users can send to the channel.

Last week, the platform had introduced two new privacy features for users — Silence Unknown Callers and Privacy Checkup.

The Silence Unknown Callers feature is designed to give users more privacy and control on their incoming calls. It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams and calls from unknown people for increased protection.

These calls will not ring on users’ phones, but will be visible in their Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important.

On the other hand, the Privacy Checkup feature helps to make sure that everyone knows about the options of protection on the messaging platform.

–IANS

aj/ksk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Netflix subscribers are willing to pay an extra cost, but…
Next article
‘The Storyteller’ wins the German Star of India 2023 Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart
This May Also Interest You
News

‘The Storyteller’ wins the German Star of India 2023 Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

News

Netflix subscribers are willing to pay an extra cost, but…

News

Khushi Dubey's looks in 'Aashiqana 4' is inspired from Nancy Rue novels

News

Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman In Me' delayed due to bizarre legal troubles

Technology

Instagram back after brief global outage

News

‘Choona’ trailer: An epic heist comedy drama

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi on working with Vipul Shah in ‘Commando’ series: Renowned for his exceptional directing skills

Technology

SpaceX rocket made a hole in ionosphere: US space physicist

News

Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan becomes one of the most viewed movies of the week

Technology

Probiotics may help slow age-related cognitive decline

Sports

Pakistan announce women's squad for Asian Games; Anoosha, Shawaal earn maiden call-ups

News

Vijay Varma unveils the rule book for being an 'asli mard', talks about changing it

News

'Mahabharata' to get new theatre stage adaptation in London's Barbican theatre

News

Freddy Daruwala to make international debut with 'Aaina'

Sports

Japan Open 2023: K Srikanth enters Round of 16, Aakarshi Kashyap bows out

Technology

Spotify hikes prices for premium subscription plans globally

News

Sanjay Dutt from 90s inspired Gulshan Devaiah's look in 'Guns and Gulaabs'

News

Netflix introduces new personalised tab for Android, iOS

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US