WhatsApp rolling out community examples on iOS beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 13 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out community examples on iOS beta.

With this feature, beta users will now be provided with some examples on how to create a community on WhatsApp, reports WABetaInfo.

The shortcut redirects users to an official FAQ that gives them some instructions and tips about the community creation, the ability to add groups to the community, and how to reach community members by sharing updates using the special community announcement group.

This feature aims to encourage more users to create a community.

Community examples are currently available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and are rolling out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Earlier this month, the messaging platform had started to roll out an animated avatar feature on iOS beta.

Beta users can share the animated avatars with anyone as it is not required to use the beta version to be able to receive them.

The animated avatars are expected to bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a better communication experience.

Last month, it was also reported that the Meta-owned platform had released a feature on iOS beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be ‘Standard quality’ for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.

