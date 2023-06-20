scorecardresearch
WhatsApp rolling out enhanced media picker on Android beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, June 20 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out an enhanced media picker with numbered thumbnails on Android beta.

Each selected item is now given a number by the new media picker, which is shown on its thumbnail, reports WABetaInfo.

This numbering scheme provides users a clear visual reference and correlates to the sequence in which the media items are chosen.

Previously, when users chose the media to send, a simple checkbox was shown indicating the choice.

Although it completed its goal, it was frequently difficult to remember the sequence of the media users had chosen, especially when a large number of things were selected.

However, with the new feature, beta users can now maintain control over the order in which media items are sent.

It also helps by allowing users to make any necessary adjustments before sending the media.

The enhanced media picker is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, and is expected to roll out to even more users over the coming days, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

