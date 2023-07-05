scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to adjust text size on Windows beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 5 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on Windows beta, which allows users to adjust text size.

For beta users, a new option is available under the ‘Personalisation’ menu within the app settings, reports WABetaInfo.

With this new feature, the platform intends to make it easier for users to adjust text size for the Windows app.

Moreover, users can also reset the text size with CTRL + 0. Increasing the font size will help users to read messages easily and reducing the text size can benefit the users who prefer a compact layout.

The ability to adjust text size is available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a feature to create video calls with up to 32 people, on Windows beta.

Earlier, only the ability to place audio calls with up to 32 people was available on Windows.

–IANS

aj/shb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Nothing is impossible, all you need is hard work,' says Sunny Hinduja on 'Sandeep Bhaiya'
Next article
Another Indian unicorn PharmEasy in deep crisis amid sharp valuation cut
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Another Indian unicorn PharmEasy in deep crisis amid sharp valuation cut

News

'Nothing is impossible, all you need is hard work,' says Sunny Hinduja on 'Sandeep Bhaiya'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her boss babe look in blue pantsuit

Technology

Sirolimus-coated balloon good alternative to stents: Cardiologists

Technology

Persistent unveils state of the art 5G Lab in India

Technology

E-commerce growth in India to hit $150 bn by 2026: Report

Technology

India's smartphone users benefit by Rs 6 for every Re 1 they spend: Study

Technology

Study call to focus adolescents, older kids for infectious diseases control

News

Shiv Thakare mobbed at Mumbai airport as he returns from Capetown

News

Director Suparn S Varma says, ‘The Trial’ incorporates societal themes

Technology

IIT researchers help find evidence for 'humming' of the universe

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt calls Jad Hadid a 'schizophrenic'

Technology

ViewSonic launches portable touch screen monitor with OLED tech in India

Technology

Google to use public data for AI training, says its updated privacy policy

Technology

WhatsApp working on group suggestions feature for communities

News

Rahul Bose jokes, pulls co-actors' legs at 'Neeyat’ presser

News

Julian Sands had spoken of dangers surrounding hiking in last interview

Technology

Xiaomi India completes 9 years, strengthens commitment to further empower lives

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US