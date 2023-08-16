scorecardresearch
WhatsApp rolling out forwarding message feature for channels

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, Aug 16 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new forwarding message feature for channels on Android and iOS.

The company posted a new message within the official channel, mentioning that users can now share channel messages with their friends and family, reports WABetaInfo.

Users can check whether the new feature is available to their account by tapping a message and selecting the ‘forward’ action.

“With the ability to forward messages from channels, WhatsApp is providing channel creators with a new tool to expand their audience by getting new followers,” the report said.

A new entry point to the channel will be included in the forwarded message, allowing recipients to easily follow the channel by selecting ‘View channel’.

The feature is currently available to some users that install the latest update of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and WhatsApp for Android from the Play Store, and is rolling out to more users over the coming days.

Last month, the messaging platform had rolled out channels to seven more countries — Egypt, Chile, Malaysia, Morocco, Ukraine, Kenya and Peru.

According to the company, channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers and polls.

The company had introduced WhatsApp Channels in June.

Earlier, it was reported that the Meta-owned platform was working on a message reaction feature for channels.

For this feature, the platform is expected to add a new section called “Channel settings.”

In that section, admins would be able to manage certain options for their channels.

The company is expected to allow channel admins to control which reactions users can send to the channel.

