scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

WhatsApp rolling out 'link with phone number' feature on Android beta

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 9 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new ‘link with phone number’ feature on Android beta, which allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number.

With this feature, beta users can now link their account to WhatsApp Web without scanning the QR Code, reports WABetaInfo.

The feature allows users to link a device using their primary account phone number and a one-time password (OTP) generated by WhatsApp Web.

To use the feature, open the WhatsApp Web on the desktop and select the new “Link with phone number” option.

Then enter the phone number and after that users should be prompted with an 8-character pin that they need to enter.

The new feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update, and is expected to be rolled out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

–IANS

aj/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Scope for regional films as Hindi releases dwindle (IANS Column: B-Town)
Next article
Google testing AI chatbot to expertly answer medical questions
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google testing AI chatbot to expertly answer medical questions

News

Scope for regional films as Hindi releases dwindle (IANS Column: B-Town)

Technology

Over 40% of UK universities probing students for cheating via ChatGPT

News

'IBD 3': Shilpa Shetty reminisces about the time when Geeta Kapur tied Rakhi on her wrist

Technology

Google rolling out feature to set working locations in Calendar

News

Karan Johar conducts first AMA on Threads; responds to queries on his sexuality

Technology

Twitter user Jack Sweeney joins Meta's Threads for tracking Musk's jet

News

Selena Gomez stuns in swimsuit, flaunts incredible curves

News

Taylor Swift hugs her ex Taylor Lautner onstage; he says: 'I'm honoured to know you'

News

'MI 7' actress Hayley Atwell breaks silence on romance rumours with Tom Cruise

Health & Lifestyle

Govt to draft rules requiring health, finance influencers to run disclaimers

Technology

Instagram testing Live Activities feature on iOS

News

Chris Martin makes a video cameo at Elton John's final show

Technology

iQOO Neo 7 Pro a sheer delight for avid mobile gamers in India

Technology

Deep sleep brain waves can predict next-day blood sugar levels

Technology

Patchy coverage, less affordable handsets delay mass 5G adoption in India

Health & Lifestyle

Unsupervised Vit-D use over a long time leads to complications: Expert

Technology

Twitch introduces new Clip Editor features, Discovery feed & more

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US