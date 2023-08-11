scorecardresearch
WhatsApp rolling out multi-account feature on Android beta

San Francisco, Aug 11 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new multi-account feature on Android beta.

Beta users will now be able to add additional accounts to the app, reports WABetaInfo.

Users can add a new account by selecting the arrow icon next to the QR code button.

On the same menu, users can also switch to a different account.

This feature will help users to keep their private chats, work conversations and other chats all in one application.

Users can switch between accounts without using multiple devices or additional apps as this feature keeps their chats and notifications separate.

The multi-account feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest updates of WhatsApp beta for Android, and is rolling out to more over the coming weeks, the report said.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new passkey feature for account verification on Android beta. A passkey is a short sequence of numbers or letters that is used to verify users’ identity.

Last month, the company had released new safety tools on Android beta for when users receive messages from unknown phone numbers.

The platform also rolled out a ‘link with phone number’ feature on Android beta, which allows users to link their account to WhatsApp Web by using their phone number.

In June, the Meta-owned platform had released a feature which allows users to send high-quality videos on Android beta.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

